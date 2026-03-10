Fire crews respond to a fire in Springvale. Photo: RNZToday's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including a Central Otago mine, the "social side-issues" distracting the Greens, and a community response to fire. Calculating the value of Central mine bid Sir Ian Taylor is concerned with tailings from a Central Otago mine (ODT 7.3.26). He says he has no quibble about mining as an industry and occupation since it has been here for a long time. Mining gold was the foundation of the wealth of Otago since 1860, peaking in February 1864 at Gabriel's Gully which is, by the way, still a tourist attraction today. 18,000 miners at the peak, created a lot of jobs, great interest in gold mining and millions of dollars for the economy. More than half of New Zealand’s income from exporting was Otago gold. Dunedin was built on the gold income as the buildings in the Dunedin "Exchange" testify today. I am interested in the concern Sir Ian has for what he sees as small royalties taken from mining. Sir Ian says "New Zealand’s entire mining sector currently exports roughly $1.2 billion to $1.4b of minerals each year. Yet the royalties returned to the country from those minerals amount to only about $20 million to $30m annually." He does not seem to take into consideration the payments mining companies make to apply to councils for approval; to supply mines with electric power, communications and water. Diesel, petrol, oil, tyres and chemicals are all paid for by the mining companies. Sir Ian does not mention payment to the workers. Then there is the suppliers of other goods to the mine and miners to enable them to work the mines. Safety equipment and medical supplies are bought by the companies. Taxation is paid to the government, not only royalties. All this money is spent within New Zealand. Would Sir Ian be prepared to recalculate the monetary benefit of mining to us as New Zealanders, and maybe come to a different conclusion? Ray McKendry, Pine Hill A visitor writes My partner and I are visiting Central Otago from Auckland to uplift our souls in this extraordinarily beautiful area. Whilst out on our cycles we usually make a cafe stop where there is invariably an ODT available so we have become aware of the Ophir Bendigo mine proposal and are now following the battle. It seems unbelievable that an open cast mine of this scale, that will wreak such destruction in such a special and fragile place, has been approved by a flawed process. This concerns all New Zealanders, not just locals, as it will mean the loss of a piece of our national treasure. I think our international visitors will also be aghast that we could allow this, and they will get a bird's-eye view as they fly into the area. Sati Sembhi Auckland Opportunity knocking Readers of Dave Bainbridge-Zafar's letter (28.2.26) may be staggered, as I am, by his assertion: "While the Greens are often distracted by social side-issues, Opportunity is being recognised by experts as the serious, evidence-based choice for the planet." What are these "social side issues"? Such trivial matters as: the right to healthy, secure housing; universal, free and accessible diagnosis, treatment and management for all illnesses and injuries; adequate income for all; equitable access to a healthy environment; and much more. If Opportunity considers these to be side-issues, it is not a party which interests me. Elizabeth Duke Dunedin Community response to threatening fire praised Over the past month our property at Springvale has experienced two severe fires causing widespread damage, not just to our rare cider apple orchard but to other neighbouring properties and our hearts go out to all of those who suffered loss Both fires were terrifying experiences to be caught up in along with the added fear of losing our home and the efforts of 50+ years of hard work and sacrifice to develop a previously barren rabbit warren. The fact that our home and much of the property were saved is the result of the astonishing effort of our fire brigades and volunteer fire people along with the helicopter pilots who had to struggle against a very strong northwest wind As I watched helplessly, I was moved by the skill, courage and commitment of all of those who fought these fires. It was hot, unpleasant and potentially dangerous work and it is comforting to know that we have people in our community who are prepared to risk their lives to keep strangers safe. Mihi ahau, mihi ahau, mihi ahau. We acknowledge you all. "Manaaki whenua, Manaaki tangata, Haere whakamua." Care for the land, care for the people, move forward. Murray and Noeleen Radka Springvale Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: letters@odt.co.nz