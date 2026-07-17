A good save by Otago goalkeeper Caskie. Association football: Otago v Wellington. Otago Witness, Issue 3776, July 27, 1926, Page 41. The interprovincial Association football match between Wellington and Otago proved a big attraction at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday. The match was the first to be played here for the new cup presented by the English Football Association. Each team included several New Zealand representatives. The bright mild weather was everything that could be desired and the ground was in good condition if a trifle heavy. There were some 3000 spectators present, and if the play was not always brilliant it was at least consistently fast, open, and interesting. On the whole most will probably agree that Otago was somewhat fortunate in securing a victory. The Wellington halves made a very strong and clever combination, and held the home forwards fairly easy. Wellington 3 goals; Otago 4 goals. Mr W. P. Smith was referee. High fares up High St To the editor: Sir, As a resident of Mornington, may I ask why we are being treated so differently in respect of cable car fares from the residents on the Roslyn line, and how much longer are we to submit to this injustice? Why we are compelled to pay a threepenny fare from the city to the present terminus on the Town Belt, which is in line with, and the same distance from the city terminus, as the Roslyn electric junction on the Town Belt, and why we must pay an extra fare if we travel beyond this, either by bus or Maryhill cable car, while the Roslyn cable car takes its passengers from the city to the electric junction on the Town Belt, and from there by electric tram to Māori Hill, or by cable car to Highgate, which is in line with Kenmure road, Mornington, then to the Kaikorai Valley for the three-penny fare? In my opinion, the progress of Mornington has been seriously retarded by an inadequate and expensive tram service, and the City Council is doing its Mornington citizens an injustice in allowing it to continue. — I am, etc, G. Lawrence Early onset hard to spot Measles is a widely distributed, highly communicable disease to which human beings are almost universally susceptible. During the last six years there have been in New Zealand 210 deaths from this cause. Few escape the disease in the long run, and since one attack almost always confers lasting immunity people think that a child may as well get it over. Though this disease, however, is often mild and transient, it may be exceedingly dangerous owing to complications developing. Getting to the nub of things There has been formed recently in Dunedin a Philosophical Club, which had its first meeting on Friday evening in the Home Science Building at the University. The president of the club (Dr F.W. Dunlop) gave the opening paper on “The Problem of Philosophy” followed by a very animated discussion, which centred mainly on the relation of the special sciences to philosophy. The meeting was interesting, and the enthusiasm shown augurs well for the future of the club. The club proposes to become affiliated with the Australasian Society of Philosophy and Psychology, and intends to hold its next meeting on August 13, when Archdeacon Whitehead will open a discussion on “The Philosophy of Science.” — ODT, 19.7.1926