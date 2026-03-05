Burkeyje Sylvia Posch, owned by H. North and Sons, of Omimi, claimed the title "the greatest living dairy cow". — Otago Witness, 9.3.1926 The Rosevale Stud is famous for being the home of Burkeyje Sylvia Posch, now recognised as the greatest cow in the world. She was milked continuously for over 11 years, during which time she gave 100 tons of milk and 4 tons of butter, besides dropping 12 calves. Her average production for seven years under test was 726.50 pounds of fat. Her oldest daughter (Rosevale Burkeyje Sylvia) has five records, which average 657lb of fat. Another daughter (Rosevale Sylvia Colantha) has four records, which average 678lb of fat. Her sons also are leaving great producers, thus proving her not only a producer, but a reprodueer. All of the offering are descended from this famous cow. Seventy-five records made under semi-official test at “Rosevale” average 18,235.8lb milk and 623.52lb of butter-fat. This herd, therefore, holds the record over all breeds in the Southern Hemisphere. Waipori-Berwick tunnel rejected For some considerable time careful consideration has been given to the question of the methods to be employed in carrying out future extensions to the power plant at Waipori Falls. There were really two alternatives under consideration, and these may be briefly described as follows: (a) The completion of the 110-foot dam at Lake Mahinerangi and the construction of a large tunnel some 4 miles in length from the hill adjoining the dam to a point situate at Mill Creek, Berwick, where a suitable site for a power station exists, and finally the construction at Mill Creek of an entirely new power station with all necessary plant for the development of full power available. This proposal would enable a greater development of power than is possible with alternative (b). (b) (1) The construction of a subsidiary power station of 3000kW immediately below the dam to utilise the discharge from the dam; (2) the cutting of a second tunnel from the weir to the surge chamber and the concrete lining of the present tunnel throughout; (3) new pipe line to be laid from the surge chamber to the power house and pipe lines Nos1, 2 and 3 to be reinforced or partly, if not wholly, renewed; (4) all the present 1000kW units in the power station with their transformers to be replaced by 3000kW units; (5) the construction of a short tunnel about of a mile in length from a point on the left bank of the river immediately below the existing power house to a point below the One Mile Bend, and the construction of a subsidiary power station of at least 3000kW preferably on the right bank of the river where there is a convenient site accessible from the existing road; (6) the construction of a tunnel of about of a mile in length from a point on the right bank of the river above the Twin Bridges to a point on the right bank of the river about 4 miles below the present power house and the construction of a second subsidiary power station of at least 3000kW at that point. The ultimate completion of the alternative scheme outlined in (b) will provide a total power capacity of at least 27,000kW. The Committee, after giving the two proposals most careful consideration, is of opinion that proposal (b) should be approved now by the council as an indication of the plan to be followed by the department in carrying out all future extensions to the power plant at Waipori. Rail replacement bus The cable tramway service to Mornington was disorganised last night by, it was thought, the slipping of the cable off a pulley wheel. The service was brought to a standstill shortly after 8 o’clock, but the corporation tramway officials minimised any serious inconvenience by placing six buses on the run. It was expected that the service would be commenced again this morning. — ODT, 6.3.1926