Otago Rowing Club wins the fours during the New Zealand Championship Regatta on Otago Harbour. — Otago Witness, 16.3.1926 The Otago Harbour, sparkling under the early sun, was an unusually animated stretch of water at 6 o’clock yesterday morning. While most people were awakening, oarsmen from all parts of New Zealand were contesting valiantly tor championship honours. The classic event on the programme, the four-oar championship, to which was attached prize money of a value of £100, was won by the Otago Rowing Club’s crew, stroked by T. Brough. The favourites were the Hamilton crew which represented New Zealand in Australia last year and which finished second in the Australian championship final. The Hamilton quartet was also defending the title won at Hamilton last year. It was a redoubtable opponent which Otago had to meet, but the win was so decisive that there is no doubt that the best crew won. It could not be said, however, that Otago rowed neatly, because at the start the crew was rocking and its supporters were not enthusiastic. There was a little improvement as the race progressed, but the standard was far below that of the Hamilton crew. The Otago four compensated for their slight lack of skill by the power and determination of their rowing and they pushed their boat along with vigour. When the wharves were reached, Hamilton was close behind and it remained a question of condition in the final result. Hamilton challenged, but without any effect, for the Otago men increased their speed and were two lengths in front when the judge was passed. This was the first occasion on which the championship had been won by the Otago Club, though it had been won four times previously by the province — on three occasions by Queen’s Drive and once by Port Chalmers. Talk to the birds Birds in New Zealand forests may be attracted to within a few feet of an observer by several devices. Maoris use a thin, long leaf placed between the lips, by which they produce a piercing sound, in imitation of a bird’s excited alarm notes. Birds from far and near, thinking apparently that one of their company is in trouble, come down on the lower branches and give unmistakable signs of distress. An early New Zealand ornithologist, when he went into the forests, carried in his pocket an old-style matchbox and a nail. By scratching the nail on the matchbox, he made a rasping noise, to which small birds never failed to respond. Another device is to place the lips on the back of the hand, draw in the breath and make a shrill sibilant noise. When this is done forests that were still and silent become alive with birds. Taonga on display at expo Many visitors stay to examine the unique display of Maori exhibits shown by the Dominion Government Pavilion. Various phases of Māori life are depicted in a series of cubes with illuminated photograph facings and these are generally subjected to a close inspection. Then there are numbers of other relics, such as adzes, charms, flutes, caskets of carved wood and canoe paddles. Some of the finest exhibits are the beautiful feather cloaks made from the feathers of the native pigeon, the tuī, the kiwi, the albatross and the kaka parrot. Olive oil, not snake A teaspoonful of pure olive oil taken three times a day after meals has a wonderful effect in rounding out a too thin neck and scraggy arms. It also helps to make the complexion clear and smooth and is even credited with improving the hair, especially in cases of premature greyness. — ODT, 9.3.1926