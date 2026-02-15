Port Chalmers, viewed from the Robert Falcon Scott monument looking towards Portobello. — Otago Witness, 23.2.1926 At the monthly meeting of the Port Chalmers Council last night the Works Committee reported that the principal work of the past three weeks had been the new concrete channel in George Street, which was now finished, and a start made on the part authorised to be done in Wickliffe Terrace. In the carrying out of this work a number of the crossings had to be altered to suit the new channel, and the culvert across the footpath on the northwest side was done away with. The rotten rock spread on Constitution Street had been blended with ashes from the quarry to Grey Street. Channels had been cleared in Wickliffe Terrace, Harrington, Meridian, Scotia, and Slant Streets. Grass had been cut and cleared up in Magnetic Street and Victory Place, the principal streets and square had received the usual attention. A portion of a new drain laid at section 134, Carey’s Bay, had been tested, and found satisfactory. The committee recommended that a concrete kerb and channel be laid in Currie Street, from Grey Street to the mudtank near section 169, as authorised by a previous council, and that a channel formed of the concrete blocks in stock be laid in Wickliffe Terrace from the end of the present channel in front of section 175 to the corner of Mary streeT. — Cr Love moved the adoption of the report. — Cr Campbell thought the proposed channelling in Wickliffe Terrace should be held over until the road was regraded. — The Mayor said the street would have to be widened. — The clause in regard to the channelling in Wickliffe Terrace was referred back to the committee, and the balance of the report adopted. Bag or shovel? A ton of farmyard manure is more expensive to handle than two or three hundred weight of artificial, and this, of course, reduces its relative value; but, on the other hand, farmyard manure has a beneficial influence on the crops just because it is a heavy bulky substance; so that these two considerations may be held roughly to balance or cancel each other. Āpirana Ngata hosts PM Gisborne, February 15: The Prime Minister early this morning left Gisborne for the East Coast. The party reached Waiomatatini this afternoon, and were met on the marae in front of the meeting house by about 70 representative Maoris of rank, including many grey-haired veterans. Speeches of welcome were delivered, followed by the usual Native ceremonies. The Hon A.T. Ngata told the Prime Minister that the real official welcome would be given tomorrow on the other side of the river (meaning Tikitiki). The Tikitiki function would most likely be the last great hui on the East Coast. He congratulated Mr Coates on his election victory, and asked him to give a lead on all Native matters. The pakeha, he said, had aspirations, but aspirations just as important were held by the Maori. Mr Coates, in reply, regretted that the great East Coast rangatira, Paratene Ngata, had not lived to be present at the great ceremonies to be held next day. Still, Paratene Ngata had left in his son, the Hon A.T. Ngata, one who continued to preach the best ideals. What was wanted was that those ideals should be brought into practise. Both Sir Maui Pomare and he realised the best interest of the country could not be served unless the best interests of the Maori were taken into consideration. — ODT, 16.2.1926