Today is Tuesday, August 4, the 216th day of 2026. There are 149 days left in the year. Highlights in history on this date: 1265 — In the Second Barons’ War in England, the Royalists under Prince Edward defeat the Barons under Simon de Montfort at the Battle of Evesham. 1704 — During the War of the Spanish Succession, a joint Anglo-Dutch force captures the Spanish city of Gibraltar. 1789 — The French feudal system is abolished. 1842 — Wellington becomes a municipality. 1888 — The South Island West Coast town of Reefton becomes the first place in New Zealand to supply electricity to the public. 1892 — Andrew and Abby Borden are axed to death in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts; Lizzie, Andrew’s daughter from a previous marriage, was tried for but acquitted of the killings. 1908 — The Crimes Act passes into New Zealand law. Among crimes and punishments listed are male homosexual practice offenders being liable to imprisonment with hard labour for life, with an option of flogging; the Federation of Miners is formed in Greymouth, representing 2300 miners, and within 12 months becomes the first ‘‘Red’’ Federation of Labour. 1914 — King George V declares that Great Britain and the British Empire are at war with Germany, Austria, Hungary and Italy following the invasion of Belgium. 1916 — Denmark sells the Danish Virgin Islands to the United States for $US25 million. 1918 — Adolf Hitler receives the Iron Cross first class for bravery on the recommendation of his Jewish superior, Lieutenant Hugo Gutmann. 1821 — The Russian Antarctic Expedition led by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen returns to Kronshtadt after becoming the first to circumnavigate Antarctica. 1923 — The Otira Tunnel, connecting Christchurch to Greymouth by rail, is officially opened by Prime Minister William Massey. It runs for 8.5km under the Southern Alps between Otira and Arthurs Pass and, with a gradient of mainly 1 in 33, the Otira end of the tunnel is more than 250m lower than the Arthurs Pass end. Construction commenced in 1907, and at its completion it was the seventh-longest tunnel in the world and the longest in the British Empire. 1936 — Ioannis Metaxas sets up the dictatorial Fourth of August Regime in Greece. 1944 — Nazi police capture 14-year-old Anne Frank and members of her family in hiding places in Amsterdam. 1954 — Britain’s first supersonic fighter plane, the English Electric Lightning P-1, makes its maiden flight. 1961 — Death of Sir Sidney Holland, New Zealand statesman and prime minister from 1949-57. 1964 — The bodies of missing civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney are found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi. 1965 — The Cook Islands become self-governing but the population remain New Zealand citizens. 1972 — President Idi Amin declares that Uganda will expel 50,000 Asians with British passports to Britain within three months. 1983 — Bettino Craxi is sworn in as Italy’s first socialist prime minister. 1991 — The Greek liner MTS Oceanos sinks in heavy seas off South Africa’s southeast coast. All 402 passengers and 179 crew members survive. 1993 — Two Los Angeles police officers are sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for beating black motorist Rodney King. 1996 — On the final day of the Atlanta Olympics, Josia Thugwane becomes the first black South African to win a gold medal, in the marathon. 1999 — Contents of letters that Russian president Boris Yeltsin provided to President Clinton are made public, including one written by Jacqueline Kennedy days after her husband John F. Kennedy’s assassination, asking Soviet leaders to maintain peaceful US relations. 2009 — Former Labour MP for Mangere Taito Phillip Field is found guilty in the High Court on charges of bribery and corruption. 2011 — Mark Duggan is shot by police in London at 29, sparking widespread riots that cost an estimated £200 million worth of property damage. 2012 — South African Oscar Pistorius becomes first double-leg amputee to compete at the Olympics. 2018 — President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela survives an assassination attempt by drone, live on TV. 2020 — Huge explosions at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, kill more than 200 and leaves over 6000 thousand people injured. Today’s birthdays: Percy Bysshe Shelley, English poet (1792-1822); John Richardson, New Zealand politician and Superintendent of Otago Province at the start of the Otago Gold Rush (1810-1878); Louis Vuitton, founder of French fashion house (1821-92); Daniel Louis Mundy, New Zealand photographer (1826-1881); James Colvin, New Zealand politician (1844-1919); Alexander Bathgate, New Zealand lawyer/company director/writer/conservationist (1845-1930); Alexander McGeorge, New Zealand engineer/gold dredging entrepreneur (1868-1953); Harry Lauder, Scottish performer (1870-1950); Sir Sydney Smith, New Zealand forensic scientist (1883-1969); Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (1900-2002); Louis Armstrong, US jazz musician (1901-71); Dame Charmian O'Connor, New Zealand physical organic chemist (1937-); Sir William Southgate, New Zealand conductor/composer (1941-); David Lange, 32nd prime minister of New Zealand (1942-2005); Paul East, New Zealand politician (1946-2023); Billy Bob Thornton, US actor/director (1955-); Tim Winton, Australian writer (1960-); Paul Henry, New Zealand broadcaster (1960-); Lauren Tom, US actress (1961-); Barack Obama, American president (1961-); Jojo Moyes, English journalist/author (1969-); Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (1981-); Juliette Haigh, New Zealand rower (1982-); Greta Gerwig, US film director (1983-); Cole and Dylan Sprouse (twin brothers), US actors (1992-). Quote of the day: ‘‘If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress.’’ — Barack Obama, American president , who was born on this day in 1961. ODT and agencies