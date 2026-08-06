Today is Friday, August 7, the 219th day of 2026. There are 146 days left in the year. Highlights in history on this date: 1588 — The English fleet scatters the mighty Spanish Armada, saving the country from invasion. 1888 — Theophilus Van Kannel, of Philadelphia, receives a patent for his revolving door. 1908 — The ‘‘Parliament Special’’ departs Wellington for Auckland with VIPs to greet the American fleet. It will travel over makeshift track in some sections of the yet-to-be-completed main-trunk line. 1914 — With New Zealand’s official entry into World War 1, John Quinn Adamson, of Alexandra, enlists as Otago’s first volunteer for the Otago Infantry Battalion. 1926 — The first of four government-controlled local radio stations, 1YA, is officially launched in Auckland; the fourth race of the 1926 World Manufacturers’ Championship season, the Royal Automobile Club Grand Prix, commonly referred to as the 1926 British Grand Prix (the inaugural British Grand Prix), is held at Brooklands. It is won by Frenchmen Robert Senechal and Louis Wagner in a Delage 155B, who completed the 110 laps in 4hr 56sec, with an average speed of almost 72mph (116kmh). 1942 — Code-named Operation Watchtower, United States forces land on Guadalcanal in the Pacific Ocean during World War 2. 1945 — Popular wartime entertainer Gracie Fields arrives in Dunedin to an accompaniment of cheers and greetings from a crowd of approximately 5000 outside her hotel. 1947 — The balsawood raft Kon-Tiki, which had carried a six-man crew 6919km across the Pacific Ocean from South America, completes a 101-day journey when it crashes onto a reef at Raroia in the Tuamotu Islands. The crew all made a successful landfall and returned home safely. The original Kon-Tiki raft is now on display in the Kon-Tiki Museum at Bygdoy, Oslo. 1954 — The British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Vancouver, Canada, which were opened on July 30, draw to a close. These were the first games since the name change from British Empire Games took effect in 1952, and were noted for the ‘‘Mile of the Century’’ race between Roger Bannister (England) and John Landy (Australia), the first time these two (and at that time the only two) sub-four-minute mile runners appeared in the same race, and also the first time two runners broke four minutes in the same race. Prior to the closing ceremony Jim Peters (England), the holder of the world’s best time for the marathon, entered the stadium 17min ahead of his nearest rival, to run a lap of the track to the finish, only to collapse repeatedly during the final 385m, and never completed the race. The games were attended by 24 nations and 662 competitors. 1958 — US submarine Nautilus arrives in Iceland after completing the first voyage by a vessel under the polar ice cap, passing under the North Pole on August 3. 1959 — The US launches Explorer 6, which sends back the first pictures of Earth from orbit. 1974 — French stuntman Philippe Petit walks a tightrope strung between the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Centre. 1984 — One person is killed when a shunter travelling from Invercargill to Balclutha derails at Edendale after a section of track is washed out. 1989 — New Zealand prime minister David Lange (Labour) resigns, after becoming disillusioned with the direction his party was taking. He is replaced the following day by Geoffrey Palmer. 1990 — Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress suspends a 29-year guerrilla campaign against white rule in a dramatic concession that clears the way for formal talks on ending South Africa’s apartheid system. 1991 — A locomotive engineer is killed and two 4000hp EF class electric locomotives are written off after striking a washout north of the Raurimu Spiral, in the central North Island. 1996 — Double Olympic gold medallist Danyon Loader is moved to tears when he is greeted by a crowd of more than 20,000, who packed the Octagon to congratulate him. 2000 — A group of American and Swiss scientists announce the discovery of nine new planets which orbit stars outside our solar system. Scientists say the findings boost the potential for life elsewhere in the universe. 2011 — The first representative rugby match is played at Dunedin’s new covered stadium. North Otago beats West Coast 29-19 in a Heartland Championship match. 2013 — Early blossom around Dunedin is explained when figures released show that July was the warmest on record for Otago. They indicate that Dunedin Airport was an average 2.3°C warmer, Musselburgh 2.5, Queenstown 2.9, Cromwell 3.6, Wanaka 3.3 and Alexandra 3.5. 2016 — In the second test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson joins elite company when he becomes the first New Zealander and the 13th international player to score a century against all other test-playing nations. At age 25 he is also the youngest player by four years to do so. 2017 — Timaru's Tom Walsh blocked out injury concerns and a late protest to win the shot put title at the world track and field championships in London. He is the first New Zealand male athlete to win a medal at the world championships. 2023 — Cyclist and former Wanaka resident Elesse Andrews wins world championship gold in the kieran. Today’s birthdays: Edward Joshua (King) Riddiford, runholder described in his obituary as New Zealand's only millionaire (1842-1911); Mata Hari, Dutch spy (1876-1917); Esmond Allen Gibson, New Zealand civil engineer/aviation administrator (1896-1981); Lucy Cranwell, New Zealand botanist (1907-2000); Alan Geddes, New Zealand middle-distance runner (1912-1993); Dame Miraka (Mira) Szaszy, prominent Maori leader (1921-2001); Joy Cowley, New Zealand author (1936-); Joe Morgan, All Black (1945-2002); B.J. Thomas, US singer (1942-2021); Greg Chappell, Australian cricketer (1948-); Alexei Sayle, British comedian (1952-); ,Wayne Knight, US actor (1955-); Bruce Dickinson, English singer/songwriter (1958-); David Duchovny, US actor (1960-); Kristin Hersch, US musician (1966-); Sophie Lee, Australian actress (1968-); Michael Shannon, US actor (1974-); Vanessa Stacey, New Zealand actress (1975-); Charlize Theron, South African actress (1975-); Maz Quinn, New Zealand surfer (1976-); Julian Savea, All Black (1990-); Helen Flanagan, English actress (1990-); Francesca Eastwood, US actress (1993); David Nyika, New Zealand boxer (1995-). Quote of the day: ‘‘As often as you open a book, you come to new places and live new lives.” — Joy Cowley, New Zealand author, who was born on this day in 1936. ODT and agencies