Powering ahead

CHRISTCHURCH, August 9: In bleak weather and in the impressive surroundings of snow encrusted hills the extensions of the Lake Coleridge power scheme were officially opened to-day by the Prime Minister. The starting by the Prime Minister of the new monster set was the culmination of an enterprise which, under his direction most of the time as Minister of Public Works, was pushed forward with energy. ‘All Red’ all right Rejuvenated in every way, there steamed into the Dunedin railway station at 4.18pm yesterday the express from Christchurch which has been christened the “All Red” express. This much-improved train comprised seven coaches and two vans. Its colour was not the drab green with gold streaks so familiar to train travellers in this country, but was a deep red. The colour is known as "midland”, which is used by the Midland Railway Co (England). The carriages spent five weeks in the Addington workshops for annual overhaul and refitting. An inspection of the interior of the carriages revealed many pleasing and notable improvements, and more than a few facilities that did not exist before the express was overhauled. One of the most striking improvements is the electric lighting system, which has been installed throughout the train, both in the first and second-class carriages. There is a dimmer switch in every carriage, so that a passenger may have sufficient light for his or her own requirements without inconvenience to others. Large electric lights are installed over both platforms on every carriage. The seating accommodation is comfortable, all of the seats having been reupholstered. A steam heating system has been installed in every carriage, and the new fittings are in antique brass. The lavatories have been brought up-to-date on the latest hygienic principles. The common brass or enamel drinking mug has been discarded, and in its place carton drinking utensils, which can be thrown away after use, have been provided. The most modern ambulance and emergency outfits have replaced the old ones in the guard’s van, and quick releases have been fitted in order that no time may be lost in bringing these into service should occasion demand. What is known as “foolproof” letter boxes have been provided in the mail van and the guard's van. These boxes can be operated only by an official from the inside. Travellers speak in high praise of the new express. Its appearance at the platform also brought forth favourable comments from those present. New Clydesdales welcome Now Clydesdale blood has lately been introduced into the Taieri by the recent purchases by Mr John Young, of Achtertyre, Allanton. This breeder is to be congratulated on his enterprise, as this is not the first occasion on which pure-bred Clydesdales have been brought from Scotland to the stud at Achtertyre. The latest importations include three mares and one gelding which are now on their way from the home of the breed. With great power... Miss C. Dalziel, who spoke at the Theosophical Society’s meeting on Sunday night, took as her subject “Thought and Responsibility.” The speaker pointed out that thought was not only a quality, but a power given to be used in the service of others. All selfless thought, speech and action had a direct effect on the physical, emotional and mental bodies, and if properly directed and controlled, prepared the individual for a higher phase of ever-continuing life. Man, the thinker, was limited only by the development of his thought power, and his ability to serve his fellows should always be within the range of the instrument he was using. The human race was at present entering on a higher stage of development, and men should combine and work together for unity. Life would thus become interesting, as such unity would serve to link them with the larger life of the future. Court filled for still possession Otautau, August 9: Allan William Leslie Dickson pleaded guilty to a charge that on or about November 30, 1925, at Pukemaori, he did have in his possession a still, a stillhead and a worm intended or suited for distilling. The case, which came up for hearing before Mr G. Cruickshank SM at Otautau to-day, created wide local interest, and the country courthouse was filled to overflowing. — ODT, 10.8.1926