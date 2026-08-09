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Powering ahead

Prime minister Gordon Coates throws a switch in the control room to turn on new pipelines feeding new generators at Lake Coleridge hydro-electric power station, in Canterbury. Photo: <i>Otago Witness</i>, issue 3799, August 17, 1926, page 45
Prime minister Gordon Coates throws a switch in the control room to turn on new pipelines feeding new generators at Lake Coleridge hydro-electric power station, in Canterbury. Photo: <i>Otago Witness</i>, issue 3799, August 17, 1926, page 45
Prime minister Gordon Coates throws a switch in the control room to turn on new pipelines feeding new generators at Lake Coleridge hydro-electric power station, in Canterbury. Photo: Otago Witness, issue 3799, August 17, 1926, page 45
Sunday, August 9, 2026
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