Fortrose Cafe owner Emily Butters fills up a vehicle at the cafe, which at one stage yesterday had the cheapest fuel in the country. PHOTO: NINA TAPU For a short time yesterday, Fortrose had the cheapest petrol in the country. But the effects of Middle East tension can still find its way to the Southland backblocks and by afternoon tea time, petrol was at more than $3 a litre. The Fortrose Cafe though was not involved in some fierce price war with a station down the road. The facts were a bit more simple than that. Owner Emily Butters said the petrol was still at $2.86.9/litre because it had taken a while to get from the petrol depot to the cafe. ‘‘It's just because it took a week for it to be delivered, and it's still at last week's prices. But it's on its way up, because the next delivery is due,’’ she said. Fortrose is situated on Toetoes Bay at the mouth of the Mataura River, and is on the far western edge of the Catlins, about 45km east of Invercargill. The Fortrose Cafe did not have any fuel for a week until it arrived on Wednesday. The cafe only got 1000 litres in, and after a couple of days it had all but run out. It may have been the cheapest in the country yesterday, but people were still complaining about the high price, Ms Butters said. ‘‘Most people are still shocked at how expensive it is.’’ The new petrol arrived about 3pm yesterday, and that led to the price rising to above $3.15. Ms Butters said it had been good to have five minutes of fame, but time moves on and there were always coffees to make at the cafe, with plenty of overseas tourists to cater for.