A whitetailed deer appears on a trail camera on Stewart Island. PHOTO: DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION The high death rate of Stewart Island whitetail deer during last year’s aerial 1080 operation is not acceptable, a hunting advocate says. The Department of Conservation (Doc) said although the number of deer killed in the poison drop was higher than expected, the large majority of the Rakiura whitetail deer population was unaffected and deer would repopulate the affected area. Rakiura Whitetail Trust chairman Adam Fairmaid said a way to keep the deer safe in future 1080 bait aerial operations had to be found. ‘‘We’ve learnt enough to know that it would devastate the population if they dropped it, even with repellent in it. ‘‘Something that impacts heavily on the whitetail herd, as heavily as it appears it would, even with deer repellent, probably isn’t acceptable.’’ The group was not anti-1080 but pro-whitetail, Mr Fairmaid said. ‘‘The bottom line for us is we want to see a thriving whitetail herd on the island.’’ The group had received assurance from Doc it would work with stakeholders to find a solution that worked for everyone, he said. The 1080 operation took place in about 40,000ha of Rakiura National Park and included four of the 35 bookable hunting blocks on Stewart Island in August, a statement from Doc said. Bait dropped in the hunting blocks contained deer repellent. A sign advises Stewart Island visitors of a trial of deer repellent pellets. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY A study into the effects of the poison drop was commissioned by Predator Free Rakiura and undertaken by the Bioeconomy Science Institute (formerly Manaaki Whenua — Landcare Research) during an operation in August last year to protect pukunui/southern New Zealand dotterel from extinction, the statement said. Cameras throughout the area monitored the numbers of animals, it said. Footage revealed on average a 75% reduction in deer detections by cameras in the deer repellent area in contrast with a 97% reduction in the wider operational area. The study concluded the deer were more likely to eat a lethal dose of 1080 bait pellets than any other deer population in the country — and adding deer repellent to the bait only slightly reduced the impact, it said. NZ Game Animal Council chief executive Corina Jordan said the Rakiura whitetail herd was highly valued, being one of only two herds in the South Pacific. ‘‘The result of these operations across a quarter of the island is incredibly heartbreaking for the whitetailed deer and the communities that value them.’’ An estimated 3500 hunters travelled to the island annually not only to hunt but also to experience the unique and exciting Rakiura environment. ‘‘Visiting hunters also provide an important contribution to the local economy,’’ she said. Hunters supported conservation efforts, but were concerned about the use of poisons and their impact on game animals and hunting, she said. Doc national programmes biodiversity director Ben Reddiex said the impact of the 1080 drop was higher than anticipated, but deer numbers would rebound in the area. ‘‘It was expected that there would be some by-kill of whitetail deer as they are known to sometimes eat 1080 bait pellets, but it was unclear what the extent would be.’’ The large majority of the Rakiura whitetail deer population was unaffected, and deer would gradually re-enter and repopulate the operational area. ‘‘This is shown by the consistent deer detections in the adjacent monitoring area, where 1080 wasn’t used, and the deer detected by cameras at the edge of the operational boundary.’’ The research would provide valuable insight for the future, he said. There are no aerial 1080 predator control operations planned on Rakiura this year following the successful predator control operation, and while Predator Free Rakiura considers the next steps for the project. sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz