PHOTO: NINA TAPU Winning the Southland Dahlia Show’s champion of champions title for her striking trio of Ruskin Andrea dahlias was a more than 20-year labour of love for first-time winner Helen Spain. Attaining the premiere accolade for producing a tier one dahlia had eluded her for many years until she was awarded the long-sought award at the St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church hall in Invercargill on Saturday, she said. Judges said her blemish-free, generously sized and vibrant pink blooms stood out among the 250-plus entries on display at the Invercargill floral show. Mrs Spain said gardening was great therapy and the thing to do when she felt down was to go and cut a flower. Tending to her small dahlia garden over the years had brought her much joy. She will represent the Southland Dahlia Circle at the Gore and Southland Dahlia Show next weekend.