Hedgehope Rural Fire Brigade members Brodie Butcher (left) and Thomas Brock take a break during their deployment to help fight forest fires in Victoria earlier this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Mopping up after out-of-control bushfires burned through the Australian summer was "no walk in the park", recently returned Southland firefighters say. Hedgehope Rural Fire Brigade members Brodie Butcher and Thomas Brock spent two weeks based at Tallangatta, in northeastern Victoria, this month. At the start of the year, fires raged through the area after hot winds and dry lightning sparked blazes that led to emergency warnings, destroyed homes and scarred the landscape. Mr Butcher and Mr Brock said they were part of a remote area fire team that helped make sure the fire did not start up again. Kitted out in their firefighting gear during some of the region’s hottest temperatures for several years, the Southlanders had to dig a fire break between 30cm and 50cm wide using hand tools. "It wasn’t a walk in the park," Mr Butcher said. The sun sets over northeastern Victoria as smoke from bushfires create a dark haze in the sky. On January 10, Victoria faced its most catastrophic bushfire conditions in years. Over 30 blazes scorched 350,000ha and destroyed more than 300 structures. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES "It was a bit of a shock to get into that and working in the heat like that," Mr Brock said. The two men grew up in Hedgehope and ran contracting businesses there. Both had been members of the local volunteer brigade for more than 15 years. "Growing up in a small tight-knit community when you can help out others, you always do," Mr Butcher said. "It was good to go over and help out," Mr Brock said. It was Mr Butcher’s third trip and Mr Brock’s first. Hedgehope Chief Fire Officer Ken Keenan (left) and Te Anau Fire Brigade member Greg Robertson clear a tree off a road after fire swept through the area. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Both would go again if the opportunity arose and said they were grateful for the support of their partners who held the fort while they were away. Hedgehope Chief Fire Officer Ken Keenan went on the second deployment to the same area. He was leader of a crew of four whose job it was to identify and fell dangerous trees and to clear roads of fallen trees so they could be reopened, CFO Keenan said. The crew was working in 40°C so every hour half they would take turns sitting in the air-conditioned truck drinking water. The trucks also carried 500 litres of water and on one occasion the crew was redirected to a hot spot. "We’ve always got to be prepared to flex and change direction all of a sudden when a call comes through. "We class this as almost the pinnacle of our career as firefighters to be able to get deployed overseas, because firstly you’re representing your country and secondly you’re representing your brigades and your area."