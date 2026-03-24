The couple (centre) were supported by a large bridal party of family and friends. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Malcolm and Corrina (nee McIevie) McLean were married at River Ridge Retreat on November 1, 2025 surrounded by family and friends.

Mrs McLean said the day was amazing.

"The sun was shining for the first time in months, and everything went exactly as we had planned it," she said.

"River Ridge Retreat in the Catlins because it offered us the ability to have the ceremony, the reception and the dance with accommodation all at one site. "The Catlins has also been part of both of our lives growing up as we have both enjoyed what the area has to offer."

The Edendale couple chose a dusty rose colour theme to compliment the rustic theme of the location.

Malcolm and Corrina McLean were married on November 1, 2025, at River Ridge Retreat in the Catlins.

"The style of the flowers were chosen to match the bridesmaids’ dresses, mostly roses. The men’s buttonholes matched the bouquets. All the bouquets were done for us by a family friend and looked beautiful. Our family and friends helped with a lot of things including providing the cars, entertainment and being MC for the event. We are so thankful to everyone who helped make our day so special."

A brown XA GS Falcon and a Mint coloured XT Falcon, both borrowed from friends, added a touch of class to Mr and Mrs McLean’s rustic wedding.

She said it was particularly special to have their children involved in the day.

"My son Jamie walked me down the aisle. Malcolm’s two children were page boy and flower girl. My two daughters and Malcolm’s daughter were bridesmaids, along with my sister and Malcolm’s brother and two best mates as his best men. Our golden retriever Charlie as was our ring bearer. It was a beautiful day."