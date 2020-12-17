A farm worker appears to have had a lucky escape after crashing her ute on a gravel road near Clinton yesterday.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Hillfoot and The Cap Rds, 13km east of Clinton, about 7.30am.

A female driver and sole occupant was heading east around a double downhill bend when her Toyota Hilux ute left the road, passed through a fence, and rolled to a stop in a moderately sloping paddock.

The Balclutha 18-year-old was able to extricate herself from the ute and call emergency services, nearby co-workers, and her older sister, who was also working in the area at the time.

A damaged silver Hilux ute sits in a sloping paddock off Hillfoot Rd, near Clinton, yesterday morning. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Waiwera South Fire Brigade arrived at the scene about 7.35am, and the Otago Rescue Helicopter was summoned as a precaution.

The driver’s sister said although "pretty shaky", her sibling appeared largely unhurt by the incident.

"She was obviously shocked to have come off unexpectedly like that, but she was walking and seemed only to have injured her hand, so we’re just relieved she’s OK."

She said her sister may not have been used to the corner in question, and that she may have lost control after hitting a patch of "dewy grass" on the outside of a bend.

"It’s a timely reminder for anyone travelling rurally that gravel roads need to be approached carefully."

Up the road in Invercargill, a local business owner says someone will be killed if changes are not made to a "shocker" intersection in West Invercargill.

A local business owner is calling for changes to be made to a West Invercargill intersection to avoid any further crashes. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, made the comments following a two-vehicle crash outside his store, between Clyde and Ettrick Sts just before 3pm yesterday.

It was not the first crash at the intersection.

"There’s about two or three major accidents at the same intersection every year, especially around this time," he said.

"It’s a big intersection with no roundabout and no traffic lights."

A police spokeswoman said the southbound lane on the busy road was blocked for a period of time and traffic was being diverted.

One person was trapped initially but removed from the vehicle soon after the crash.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews along with two St John ambulances were also sent to the scene.

Time and time again, the business owner had seen people speeding towards the same area at a dangerous speed.

He and other workers in the area had spoken to police about the need for safety measures to be put in place.

However, no changes had been made to the road since.

"Someone is going to get killed if someone doesn’t do something about it."

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said that two patients, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries , were taken to Southland Hospital.

The road was reopened about 3.15pm.