It will be out with the old, in with the new for the Gore Toy Library — but only if they get good community support.

Members of the library, founded 30 years ago, are hoping to replace worn toys from their inventory of over 1000 available to loan.

To do that they need strong participation in a silent auction fundraiser that has had generous support from local groups and businesses.

Gore Toy Library treasurer Sally Knowles said their major fundraiser would mean children, generally aged up to 6, could play with high-quality toys.

“There’s a lot of toys that have been around for quite a long time, that are coming to the end of their life,” Mrs Knowles, who had been part of the committee for the past two years, said.

“It’s quite exciting when we have [a fundraiser] like this, and we can plough all that money back into toys and stuff for the kids.”

Gore Toy Library treasurer Sally Knowles says they have "a lot" of toys that are worse for wear, and their upcoming silent auction fundraiser could fix that. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

This would be the second silent auction for the toy library that had close to 100 paid members.

The auction website, which would be published on the Gore Toy Library Facebook page, would open at 8am, on October 17, and bidding would close at 9pm on November 1.

Last year’s silent auction had 99 bids and raised $2400.

The group needed at least $15,000 a year just to keep the doors open, Mrs Knowles said.

As children often lost interest in toys rather quickly, the library meant meant fewer unwanted toys ended up in landfill, she said.

“We buy good quality so it lasts. That means lots of people get to use [the toys] and have enjoyment out of them, without having that … implication environmentally.”

The group were hoping to grow their team of about 10 volunteers, who could commit “as much or as little” as desired, Mrs Knowles said.

Volunteer tasks included counting and putting away toys.

The group was also looking for new committee members, Mrs Knowles said.

“It’s like anything, many hands make light work.”

The toy library, based at the Gore Kids Hub, was funded through grants, events and other fundraisers.

Members of the Gore Toy Library, who paid a membership fee, borrowed any number of toys for a two-week period, returned them, and repeated as desired.

Information about membership could be found on the Gore Kids Hub website.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz