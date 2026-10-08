Winners of the 2026 ILT Murihiku Art Awards were announced in Invercargill on Friday evening at He Waka Tuia.

Winners were selected from works across seven categories from 67 finalists.

He Waka Tuia manager Sarah Brown said the exhibition highlighted the strength of contemporary art across the country.

“This year’s entries showcased a fantastic range of contemporary art practice, and highlighted once again the tremendous work being created the length and breadth of New Zealand. The exhibition is looking fantastic, and we’re excited for visitors to He Waka Tuia to see it for themselves,” she said.

Art played an important role in communities as creative expression was a lifeline, not only for artists but for audiences as well.

“Art connects us to one another, challenges our perspectives, and adds richness to the places we call home.”

Judges of the ILT Murihiku Art Awards Sarah McClintock (left) and Julia Hutchinson. Photo: Supplied

Judges Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History director Sarah McClintock and Dunedin Hutch Gallery do-director Julia Hutchins said the competition demonstrated New Zealand’s quality and diversity of contemporary art.

“The strength of these entries shows that contemporary visual arts in Aotearoa is alive and well.

“Awards such as these are incredibly important to the creative sector in Aotearoa… They strengthen local arts communities, create opportunities for artists to connect with new audiences, and reinforce the value of pursuing a career in the arts.”

The judges were impressed by the diverse range of mediums used by the artists which included ceramics, acrylic, wood, textiles, jewellery, drawing and video.

Entries were not compared to each other.

“What I look for is originality. Artworks that make me linger, look again, intrigue me, and force me to ask questions.”

Artists made themselves and their work vulnerable to judgment and risk rejection when entering competitions.

“Entering awards in an incredibly brave thing for artists to do.”

All those who entered should be proud of their work.

“They made our job so difficult is a testament to the skills and creativity of the artists of Aotearoa.”

The exhibition would run at He Waka Tuia until November 15.

ILT Murihiku Art Awards 2026 Winners

Supreme Award — $8000: 34 years of Age, porcelain — Laura Allen

2nd Prize — $4000: Knotgaarden, oil and acrylic paint, embroidery on linen — Paul McLachlan

3rd Prize — $2000: Andrew 1/10, Acrylic on canvas — Elizabeth Manson

IPAG or SAS Membership Award — $2000: Sēam, Acrylic and oil on canvas — Paul McLachlan

Beattie McDowell Southland Award — $2000: The Green Heart, oil and acrylic on vintage frame — Mel McKenzie

Innovation Award — $1000: Jaanipäiv, Photography (parish cotton) — Laire Purik

Rangatahi Award — $500: Time to Waste?, Mixed media — Nina Thoroughgood

