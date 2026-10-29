An Invercargill woman who has been with SBS Bank for 45 years said she was “pissed off” after learning she could no longer withdraw cash from the bank.

Sharyn Ferguson said she went to the bank’s ATM last Friday to withdraw some cash to play golf, but was unable to use the machine with her debit card.

“There was no notice given to me at all, I didn’t even know there were no longer tellers at SBS.

“Banks are for depositing and receiving money, I think they’re trying to digitalise everything and do away with cash, but some people need cash.”

She said for a lot of older people, cash was still frequently used and the move from SBS to stop having cash on site was confusing.

“Everyone at the golf course are like over 60, they all use cash . . . they want us all to pop off and die early so we don’t need cash, but a lot of people still use it.”

She was told her card no longer worked at SBS’s new ATM and she would have to use a different bank.

“They have always been the community based Invercargill bank, it’s just like they’ve gone ‘bugger it we only want loans’.

“That was the whole thing about SBS and why we stuck with them, it’s a local one that looks after local people which it obviously doesn’t anymore.”

She is now certain she will switch banks, since she still needs cash and “if I can’t get it from SBS, I’m going to have to change to another bank”.

“Why should I give them my money when they’re not providing the service they used to? . . . I’m sure there’s a lot of people that are feeling the same way.”

In a statement, SBS Bank said the changes to which cards were accepted by their ATM’s was a recent rollout across its network

“Our team can arrange a new SBS debit Mastercard free of charge for members who currently only have an eftpos card . . . SBS members can withdraw cash free of charge from any New Zealand bank ATM, including eftpos.”

It said since the change was so recent, they had not had a chance to contact their customers as they were waiting for written conformation from the ATM supplier.

“We will advise our members of any changes, which in this case, will be a new SBS debit Mastercard.”

It said the switch to no tellers or cash on the premises came from a trend in member behaviour across the branch network.

“A recent review showed that less than 1% of our members regularly use in-branch cash services which prompted us to evaluate the day-to-day needs of our members.

“Our friendly branch teams remain available across our network and are committed to providing members with excellent services and support.”

This follows a previous story earlier in October when a Gore man was told he was not able to withdraw cash at his local SBS branch.

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz