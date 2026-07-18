Soldiers takes cover during an open-country training scenario - Exercise Tauwharenīkau 2025 at Waiouru Military Training Area. Photo::Supplied/NZ Defence Force

Southland will look like a warzone from this weekend, with gunfire, explosions and soldiers deployed to the region.

No live ammunition will be used, as Exercise Tauwharenīkau 2026 takes place from a base near Gore from 18-26 July.

Almost 500 New Zealand Army and Australian Army Reserve personnel have joined forces for a warfighting exercise aimed to test their combat readiness, leadership and ability to work together.

The exercise is led by the 2nd and 4th Battalion of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

Training areas will be marked, and the public may hear simulated gunfire or explosions around the Hokonui Hills and Waikaia area, or see soldiers and military vehicles or aircraft.

Exercise director Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Seeds said it would be the largest reserve force-led exercise conducted in the South Island in decades.

"Exercise Tauwharenīkau reflects the scale, complexity and uncertainty of the contemporary security environment our soldiers must be prepared to operate in," he said.

"It is designed to strengthen combat readiness, enhance interoperability with our Australian counterparts, and ensure our reserve force can integrate rapidly and effectively with the regular force to deliver increased combat capability, force protection and operational effectiveness."