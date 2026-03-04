Total Mobility is a scheme which offers subsidised transport for those who struggle to get around. PHOTO: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

A government proposal to increase transport options for people living with impairments has been rejected by a southern council over safety fears.

On Tuesday, an Invercargill City Council committee discussed a paper relating to Total Mobility — a service providing subsidised transport to people with disabilities.

One proposal put forward by the Ministry of Transport was to allow new service providers to enter the scheme, such as Uber.

But feedback from Mayor Tom Campbell on behalf of the council raised concerns about national data on sexual assault, inappropriate touching and language from ride-share drivers.

"Disabled people are some of the most vulnerable in the community and government funding should only be available where their safety can be assured," Mr Campbell wrote.

He said the council would normally support new providers joining but could not do so until robust safety and payment processes were introduced.

Other changes proposed by the ministry include increased evidence of impairment, and introducing either a flat cap on trips or a base allocation with additional trips available.

Some tweaks have already been made, the government announcing in December fare subsidies would drop from 75% to 65%, beginning on July 1.

The subsidy discount applies until a maximum amount is hit, which varies between regions, the ministry says.

Council manager Doug Rogers said last Thursday the current fare cap in Invercargill was $50 but the council proposed to NZTA it drop to $40.

In August, the council approved a change to the service in the hope it would rein in overspending.

The council wanted to ensure operators always charged patrons the unsubsidised portion of the fare — or the remaining 25% — which had often been waived.

A report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting said all contracts with existing taxi companies had been updated and there had already been a significant change.

Budgets were expected to be exceeded by $120,000 for the year, with an estimated shortfall of $83,000 next year.

Tuesday’s feedback letter was endorsed by the council committee, but will be tweaked before being sent to Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upton.