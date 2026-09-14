A disgruntled slink skin operator who arrived at Invercargill council buildings with dead animals last week could soon be trespassed.

Da Cheng ‘Eddie’ Zhi visited two council offices on Friday to stage a protest after receiving enforcement orders the week before.

His business, NZAgri Development Ltd, processes the skins of dead lambs and calves at a factory south of Gore, but has hit legal speed bumps of late.

Environment Southland announced last week the Environment Court had granted the regional council interim enforcement orders which imposed a series of restrictions on Zhi and his company, including the cessation of processing and removal of carcasses.

The orders were not well received by Zhi, who emailed about 100 people in the early hours of Friday morning about his intention to stage a protest which would include “many trucks and utes, pregnant women and old people, under educated desperate workers in proverty [sic].”

A follow-up message sent mid-morning on Friday provided arrival times at both Environment Southland and Southland District Council, with recipients for both emails including council representatives, lawyers, members of parliament and media.

Zhi’s behaviour at Environment Southland has led to a letter from the council’s lawyer informing him the local authority intends to trespass him from its premises.

“While we understand that protestors conducted themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner, we understand there were instances where you acted in an aggressive or threatening manner towards those present at Council’s premises,” the letter said.

“In particular, we understand your behaviour was sufficiently aggressive or threatening at one point that it prompted police to be called.”

The letter said although Zhi was advised not to enter the building because of previous behaviour which had led to all communication needing to go through the lawyer, it was understood he came back in the afternoon and “presented in an agitated state towards Council staff”.

“We also understand that you intend to return to the Council’s premises next Monday to conduct another protest, with weekly protests after that,” the letter said.

Eddie Zhi has received a letter from Environment Southland's lawyer and could be trespassed from the council's premises. Credit: Supplied/Eddie Zhi.

On Sunday night, Zhi responded to the letter saying he strongly rejected allegations of acting aggressively or threateningly during the protest.

He said three police officers had attended for about half an hour but both parties were on good terms with the officers.

“At no time was the protest anything other than peaceful,” Zhi said.

“We are passionate about defending our rights, our business and the livelihoods of our workers, but we remained respectful toward the police, Council staff and everyone else present.”

Zhi opposed the notice and said the protest would be escalated on Monday unless Environment Southland acknowledged it had received the written request and responded constructively to requests.

On Monday, Zhi told Local Democracy Reporting three “intimidating” security guards had barred entry to Environment Southland during Friday’s protest.

No such enforcement was in place at Southland District Council which was departed after five minutes, he said.

Zhi is the sole director of NZAgri Development Ltd, which was registered in July 2024.

Environment Southland said in a statement last week that he was facing seven charges relating to operations at the factory between August 1 and September 26, 2025.

Six charges related to discharge of blood, leachate or contaminants to land which could enter water, and the seventh was for failing to comply with an abatement notice.

Asked to confirm the trespass letter, Environment Southland said in response it would “take the necessary steps, which may include issuing a trespass notice” if a demonstration raised concerns.

Southland District Council had also laid charges, the regional council said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.