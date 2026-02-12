PHOTO: ARCHIVE A complaint against a Southland swimming coach is sitting with the Sport Integrity Commission as Swimming Southland produces an exit survey containing allegations of possible ‘‘harmful behaviour’’ experienced by its swimmers. Swimming New Zealand chief executive Steve Johns confirmed to the Otago Daily Times it and Swimming Southland were aware of a complaint and had undertaken all available actions. The complaint was not against Swimming Southland but a coach, Mr Johns confirmed. The complaint is with the Sport Integrity Commission and, because of that, Swimming NZ and Swimming Southland could not comment further, Mr Johns said. Swimming Southland said in an email seen by the Otago Daily Times, titled survey for current/past swimmers, it had been brought to its attention that some of its members might have experienced instances of harmful behaviour in Southland Swimming environments. As part of the action it was taking to protect members, it encouraged anyone who had been affected to reach out for support. Those affected should contact Swimming NZ or the Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui directly and in total confidence, the email said. The commission had trained people to talk to and provide good support services that include access to free counselling. One source said there had been festering issues for years around some people involved in the sport, but nothing had been done. One child had been body-shamed and bullied and was no longer swimming. It is unclear whether the survey was started in reaction to the complaint or the complaint came from the survey. The Swimming Southland website said there were just under 1000 registered swimmers in Southland from 11 clubs. A Sport Integrity Commission spokesperson said wellbeing was a priority and it supported anyone involved in a complaint. It did not typically respond to specific questions about complaints or investigations — or confirm if a complaint or investigation was ongoing — to protect the privacy of those involved, particularly complainants, and preserve the integrity of the process. The spokesperson said the commission had never used a survey methodology to seek information on an investigation. Most swimmers used Invercargill City Council-owned Splash Palace for training and competitions. Council community spaces and places group manager Rex Capil said the council was committed to providing a safe environment for everybody who used the facility. It expected all pool users to adhere to the policies, guidelines, and regulations in place to support this. It took any concerns about behaviour seriously, and had robust processes in place to respond when appropriate. The council had not received complaints regarding alleged harmful behaviour relating to Swimming Southland. ‘‘Until a formal complaint that can be investigated is received and due process is followed, then council cannot comment further. ‘‘We will work alongside the organisation, if and where appropriate, to address any concerns that apply to pool users within our facility.’’