The Southland Stags treated their faithful fans to a thrilling and much-needed 32-31 win over Waikato at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Sunday afternoon. The Stags scored a try in the last minute of the game and teenager Jimmy Taylor was able to kick the match-winning conversion from the sideline. The Stags had been well beaten by Otago in round one of the national provincial championship and then played well against Manawatū before losing their way in the last 10 minutes. The Stags stayed in contention with Waikato throughout their round three match in ideal sunny weather on Sunday and were good enough to dish out Waikato’s first defeat of the season. Jimmy Taylor started the game at fullback before moving into first five-eighth in the second half. The teenager steered his team around the field and was solid in defence and landed all six shots at goal. Jimmy’s older brother Jack suffered a season-ending injury last week. His replacement in the No.2 jersey on Saturday was Jayden Henderson. Henderson had a high work-rate in defence and on attack, he also threw accurately into the lineout. Prop Paula Latu scored two tries and also impressed in general play. The Stags players and management will be taking some confidence and self-belief into this week’s round four game against Tasman in Nelson at 1.05pm on Saturday. Utility back Fletcher Morgan and utility Shaun Kempton are expected to be available for selection this week.