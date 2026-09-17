The Southland Philatelic Society is hosting its annual stamp fair and auction, coinciding with the launch of a brand new Invercargill-themed stamp.

This year over 100 lots will be up for auction.

Life member Ritchie Dick said there was a wide variety of collectors around nowadays.

“Some people are trying to buy and sell stamps, some see that commercial benefit, most of them really are trying to improve their collection.”

He had been involved with stamps for 80 years, getting a stamp album from his uncle when he was a child.

“I was just fascinated by it, you get stamps from all around the world which is great for geography.

“You also can learn a wee bit about the language and the money they use.”

He said they had around 80 members in the club, with some living as far as Nelson, and “one or two very notable collectors”.

“They’re probably right up there with the foremost collectors in New Zealand . . . one chap has a whole stamp room built in his house.”

They have club meeting every month with around 15 people in attendance, in comparison to the ’80s where they had around 30, he said.

“We have a quite a good turnout but all the clubs have found the same thing, the numbers have diminished a bit.”

The Southland Philatelic Society entered it’s 96th year in 2026, fast approaching it’s 100th anniversary.

He welcomed anyone who was interested to come along to the auction and stamp fair, especially since it did not require a membership.

“There are a lot of benefits because you meet other people and learn a lot more about stamp collecting.”

He felt the art of communication had been lost with the digitalisation of mail, also highlighting the increased price of stamps and postage.

“It’s good to have some of the old things, there’s still a percentage of people that are quite interested in older stuff like this.

“A lot of people come along because they’ve found a stamp collection and don’t know what to do with it, some get interested and others just want to dispose of them.”

The Invercargill themed stamp is of Puni Creek near Wood St, costing $3.60 from NZ Post.

The auction will be held at Age Concern Southland on September 18, with the stamp fair held at the Invercargill Library the following day.

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz