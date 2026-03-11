Prue Scorgie has not only taught three generations of the MacGibbon/Sanson family in her 50 years at St Peter’s College, but now calls former student Lisa Sanson a co-worker. Pictured are (from left) Olivia Sanson, 14, Prue Scorgie and Lisa Sanson. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG Fifty-three years ago, a young Prue Scorgie looked at her career options and found her options were pretty much limited to nursing, teaching and a few others. "It was the tradition: you went into those areas," Ms Scorgie said. "It was bandied about you could be an air hostess or something like that but being a lawyer or an accountant or anything — that was really out of the box." Her decision to take up teaching must have been a good one, because not only did Ms Scorgie find a career but also St Peter’s College, where she started 50 years ago and has stayed to this day. It is rare for someone to work at the same place for half a century, but Ms Scorgie said she greatly enjoyed working at St Peter’s. She said she quickly found the school was a good fit for her. "The ethos of the school [made me stay]. I think the open-mindedness among staff had a huge appeal to me. When I first came here, the priests were in control of the school with the Sisters of Mercy. "They were all very well-educated, very open-minded — they weren’t judgemental," she said. Having watched many new teachers come and go, Ms Scorgie said her breadth of experience and knowledge really came down to a few key things she would share to help others thrive. "Be consistent, be compassionate and have a sense of community. It’s really essential. Not just within the school, but out as well," she said. Principal Kieran Udy said even after 50 years, Ms Scorgie still had plenty of gas in the tank and was exemplary when it came to what a teacher should bring in terms of attitude and commitment. "She’s one of those people who, even in challenging times, stays very positive, very professional, and is in it for the right reasons," he said. gerrit.doppenberg@odt.co.nz