There won’t be any tip-toeing but there will be plenty of tulips to see at the 22nd annual Tulip Day in Edendale on Monday.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the event, an annual fundraiser organised by the Edendale Presbyterian Church, which will take place on Labour Day from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is by donation, with proceeds going to local community groups and organisations.

Attendees will start out at the Edendale Recreation Grounds and can then view the tulips via a van tour or a self-driven visit.

For $120, High Country Helicopters are also offering the opportunity for a bird’s eye view of the tulip fields, dependent on weather conditions.

The event is sponsored by Dutch-owned tulip company Triflor, which cultivates millions of bulbs over more than 100ha in Edendale. It is providing the open paddock for viewing and has organised the van tours.

Triflor general manager Kathryn Searle said the van tour would be a worthwhile experience.

“The van drivers are actually the workers that work with the tulips, so they know exactly where to go, they know to talk about what varieties people are looking at,” Mrs Searle said.

“They’ve got their wealth of knowledge for the community.”

Edendale Presbyterian Church convenor Alison Caldwell said the event had attracted people from throughout the country since it started in 2004.

More than 25 food and market stalls will be at the Edendale Recreation Grounds, along with 18 varieties of tulip bulbs for sale.

Mrs Caldwell said attendees were encouraged to bring cash, as stallholders might not have eftpos available.

The fundraiser is supported by the Wyndham Pioneer Lions, who would sell food, the Wyndham and Districts Historical Society, who will manage the mini vans, and MenzShed, will collect donations on entry and assist with parking.

Pets and drones are not allowed.

If access to the paddock is withdrawn on the day due to adverse environmental or weather conditions, or biosecurity concerns, only the van tours will operate.

Any announcements will be published the Edendale Presbyterian Church and Triflor Facebook pages.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz