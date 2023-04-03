Combined iD Dunedin Fashion Show a Success

Dunedin fashionistas put on their finest outfits to look the part at the 2023 iD Dunedin Fashion show over the weekend.Avante-garde fashion and sophisticated street style stepped out side by side at the Dunedin Railway Station for this year's show.

The combined event also offered spots for up-and-coming designers to showcase their visions, led by the finalists in the International Emerging Designer awards.

Zong-Lin Liang from Shih Chien University, Taipei, Taiwan took home the $10,000 top prize for her Urban Refugees collection.

The award-winning designs featured outfits that transformed when they were inflated with onboard fans.

Full highlights from this year's iD Dunedin Fashion Show will screen on Channel 39 on Saturday 15th April, at 7.30pm.