Crafts and rides at Wingatui summer market

More than 500 people checked out the fresh and artisan goods for sale on Sunday at the Wingatui Racecourse.

There were over 80 stalls scattered across the Otago Racing Club grounds for the Wingatui Artisan Summer Market, which featured a range of food, plants and handmade crafts.



A range of food and craft stalls filled the Otago Racing Club grounds for the Wingatui Artisan Summer Market on Sunday. PHOTO: FAHIM AHMADASRI

Stallholder Heaven Wharepapa says the monthly market has been growing in popularity.

“The turnout for this market has definitely been a whole lot better than our last few ones,” Wharepapa said.

Families enjoyed the warm, sunny weather, while exploring stalls filled with unique gifts and festive items for the Christmas holiday season.

Wharepapa said there were also plenty of fun activities for the young children.

"We’ve got pony rides and face painting and heaps and heaps of food stalls, and just heaps of crafts and homemade stuff.”

Event organisers say the Wingatui Artisan Market Day aims to support local artists and small business owners while fostering a strong sense of community.

- By Fahim Ahmadasri, made with the support of NZ On Air