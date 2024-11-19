Crafts and rides at Wingatui summer market

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There were over 80 stalls scattered across the Otago Racing Club grounds for the Wingatui Artisan Summer Market, which featured a range of food, plants and handmade crafts.
Stallholder Heaven Wharepapa says the monthly market has been growing in popularity.
“The turnout for this market has definitely been a whole lot better than our last few ones,” Wharepapa said.
Families enjoyed the warm, sunny weather, while exploring stalls filled with unique gifts and festive items for the Christmas holiday season.
"We’ve got pony rides and face painting and heaps and heaps of food stalls, and just heaps of crafts and homemade stuff.”
- By Fahim Ahmadasri, made with the support of NZ On Air