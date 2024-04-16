Escea hopes new tech will expand markets

Green Island fireplace manufacturer Escea says its technological innovation means woodburners may still have a place in modern homes.

The company has introduced three new models of wood burners outfitted with direct vent technology.

Chief executive Nigel Bamford said the technology was an answer to the problem of more airtight constructions, under stricter housing emissions and efficiency regulations.

"Consumers are having more and more trouble putting conventional wood fires into new homes, so our direct vent fire ... pulls its combustion air from outside, so it doesn’t take air from the room at all."