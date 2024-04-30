Farewell to Cromwell Memorial Hall

The Cromwell Memorial Hall was farewelled yesterday at a suitably atmospheric and ghostly dawn service.

About 100 people huddled together under Central Otago’s freezing inversion layer beside Cromwell’s cenotaph to say goodbye to the 64-year-old memorial hall, which is making way for a $45.8 million events centre.

The cenotaph will be relocated during the project, which has been labelled by the Central Otago District Council as its "most significant and ambitious capital project ever undertaken".