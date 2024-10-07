Mechanic lifts the lid on car maintenance for women

Unravelling the mechanical mysteries about what goes on underneath the bonnet and being confident and independent with car maintenance is the aim of the Girls ‘N’ Gasoline workshop.

A group of women was getting a crash course in car maintenance on Sunday at Treads in South Dunedin.

The woman behind it all is Melissa Hannan, herself a qualified mechanic for the past 18 years and said she noticed a gap in the market regarding car know-how.

"I started to realise that there's just nothing out there for women or anybody for that matter to learn the basics of maintaining their vehicle and I help out friends and family all the time.”

Hailing from Christchurch, Hannan has been running the workshops since November last year travelling around the country to places such as Auckland and Timaru.

Girls 'N' Gasoline founder Melissa Hannan explains how to check oil levels on a vehicle, during a workshop at Treads in Dunedin on Sunday. PHOTO: JACK WARD

Acknowledging how hard it was starting out in the mechanic industry, Hannan said even now there is a stigma around women and cars.

“It still is [hard] to this day, there are people that don’t believe you’re a mechanic or they ring up and ask for parts or people will ask to speak to a mechanic - it’s definitely changed to what it used to be like but it’s still a very male-dominated industry.”

Those on the course are taught the 10 basics of maintaining a vehicle - checking oil and water, power steering and brake fluid, air filter, changing wiper blades, checking tyre pressure and changing a tyre.

The response from women on the course has blown her away, Hannan said.

"The feedback has been really amazing like women absolutely love coming to the classes and that and even themselves gaining the confidence to walk away and I get messages straight after the class of people going out and checking their oil, checking their water and just having that confidence to look under the bonnet."

Melissa Hannan demonstrates how to change a tyre, during the weekend workshop aimed at giving women more confidence around maintaining a vehicle.

Hannan said she is open to the possibility of expanding the workshops to help out the boys or even one on one sessions in the future.

The course is more than simply about learning car basics for both herself and her pupils but giving women a platform to be comfortable when dealing with mechanics that bodes well of changing the narrative of ladies in the automotive industry, Hannan believes.

“So many people have just never looked under the bonnet of their own vehicle so giving the ladies the confidence to do that - they empower me and I empower them and it is just an amazing little community that I’m building and can’t wait to see where it all goes from here.’

- By Jack Ward, made with the support of NZ On Air