New treatment "game changer" for cancer patient

A South Canterbury cancer patient is anticipating an easier treatment regime with Revlimid, which has now been subsidised by PHARMAC.

Emma Holden (32) was diagnosed with the incurable blood cancer, multiple myeloma two years ago, and says this new treatment is the best news she’s had in more than a year.

“It’s a game changer for me.”

“I’d not long found out I was eligible for the [the medication] as I’d just had a stem cell transplant,” she said.

In a media release Pharmac said Revlimid is the country’s first and only maintenance treatment specifically for those with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, who have undergone an autologous stem cell transplant, or ASCT.

“I guess I’m really lucky, and it’s some good news for a change,” Ms Holden said.