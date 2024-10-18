Pink Ribbons hit the street

Volunteer collectors dressed in bright pink were on the streets around Dunedin on Friday, as part of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's annual street appeal.

The appeal aims to raise funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support programmes.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and figures show one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetime.

Dunedin area co-ordinator Jo Bond said the street appeal is just one of a range of initiatives the foundation runs.

"It's very important for them to actually to do these fundraisers because the money doesn't go far.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ volunteers Alison Zani and Jacqui Hutchins collecting donations on Friday outside Woolworths Dunedin Central for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. PHOTO: JACK WARD

They have to work hard every year just to provide these things for women, and also lobby the government for policies as well."

For many of the volunteers, the annual appeal is about paying it forward.

"A lot of people who collect for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ have either been through cancer themselves or know somebody who had," said Ms Bond.

"So they just want to give back, because they've survived. And they actually want to spread the goodness and try and save other people from going through the same thing."

A range of fundraising events are being held this month by workplaces and organisations, from pink breakfasts and lunches through to physical challenges.

The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal continues on Saturday.

Donations can be made to volunteer collectors, online at pinkribbonappeal.co.nz or by texting the word PINK (2447) to donate $3.