A former gold mine worker who stole almost $10,000 of gold wash from a Westland site has been ordered to make full reparation.

Mark James Skeddon, 44, appeared in the Greymouth District Court this week on a charge relating to the theft of $9700 worth of gold flakes, which he then sold.

According to the police summary of facts, Skeddon was employed as a general operator at an Adairs Rd gold mine between February and November last year.

During that time he was seen taking gold flakes and gold-rich material, also known as gold wash, from plant equipment.

Skeddon generally drove a dump truck and assisted with cleaning the sluice boxes at the end of the day, placing the wash into buckets.

Police said the wash contained gold that had been extracted from the ground and processed through an on-site trommel.

There were multiple witnesses to his offending.

On one occasion in November, Skeddon was seen taking gold flakes from gold screens.

He told a witness ‘‘I have grabbed these’’ and showed them about 10 to 12 flakes of gold in his hand, which he then put into his pocket.

On November 21, he sold gold to Crescent City Gold for $9700.

The court heard last week Skeddon had a record of theft and dishonesty convictions in New Zealand and Australia.

Lawyer George Linder acknowledged the pre-sentence report mentioned an ‘‘extensive history’’. However, a lot of that was ‘‘historic’’, he said.

In making a case to keep him from serving jail time, Mr Linder said Skeddon had recently found new, fulltime employment in Hokitika with a building company.

‘‘Another prison sentence isn’t going to help anyone. He also has nearly $10,000 in reparation that he is going to need to put his head around,’’ Mr Linder said.

Judge Quentin Hix said the offending, in his view, was serious because of the relationship.

However, the amount was not the highest he had seen.

Judge Hix ordered Skeddon to make reparation for the full amount he received for the gold material ($9700) and sentenced him to six months’ community detention, and 12 months’ intensive supervision.

Skeddon was also up for sentencing on separate offending of receiving stolen wheels and driving contrary to an alcohol interlock licence (third or subsequent time).

Skeddon received the interlock sentence in 2024 after he tried to avoid a post-Wildfoods Festival checkpoint in Hokitika by making a U-turn, and accelerating away at speed in an attempt to evade police, who had begun to pursue him.

Skeddon continued to drive at speeds over 100kmh through a residential area, at one point overtaking another vehicle and crossing blindly over a set of train tracks before locking up his brakes in an attempt to turn into Spencer St.

However, he overshot the corner, his vehicle came to a stop and he was subsequently arrested. Skeddon was breath-tested and recorded a level of 728mcg.

On the recent charge of driving contrary to the interlock Skeddon was disqualified from driving for 12 months.