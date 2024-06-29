King Charles sends Matariki message

King Charles. Photo: Reuters

King Charles III has sent a message to New Zealand for the Māori New Year, which was celebrated on Friday.

King Charles sent his "warmest good wishes" in the letter which was written in te reo Māori and English, and was posted by the New Zealand Governor-General.

He said Matariki was a chance to reflect on the past and look to the future.

"It is a time to remember those who we have lost, to come together and to look forward to a bright year ahead."

The theme for this year's celebrations is Matariki Heri Kai - the Feast of Matariki. A call for people to think not only about their kai, but the environment it came from.

"It makes us grateful for the abundance of the natural world - the forests, gardens, waterways and oceans that sustain us," King Charles said.

"Wherever you are this Matariki season, I hope you have a chance to share food in fellowship with your friends, family or community."

King Charles is a known advocate for action on climate change.

After taking over the Highgrove estate in 1980, he converted the Duchy of Cornwall Home Farm to be organic and launched his own brand Duchy Originals in 1990.

In the 1980s, he made headlines for saying he talked to his plants, and in another interview talked about eating less meat. He later also installed solar panels on the property as well as his London home, Clarence House.

He revealed to the BBC that his Aston Martin runs on bioethanol made from wine and cheese byproducts.

NZ visit for King and Queen unlikely - reports

The letter comes a week after it was reported by The Mirror that King Charles and Queen Camilla were unlikely to stop in New Zealand, despite having plans to tour Australia and Samoa later this year.

A New Zealand visit was never officially announced, but it has been rumoured to be on the King's agenda.

The King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer announced earlier this year.

"Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand, but of course all are aware of the King's ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself," The Mirror quoted a source as saying.

He last visited Aotearoa with Camilla in 2019, when he was Prince of Wales.