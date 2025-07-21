Korea downpour death toll reaches 17

A road is washed away amid heavy rain near a stream in Galsan-Myeon, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, last week. Photo: Getty Images

Two people have died and five were missing in the South Korean county of Gapyeong today, after a landslide engulfed houses and campsites and flooding swept away vehicles amid heavy rainfall.

This brings the nationwide death toll to 17, with 11 people missing since the rain began on Wednesday, forcing more than 13,000 people to evacuate.

A landslide hit a campsite in Gapyeong, leaving a man in his 40s dead, two family members missing and 24 other people stranded, fire authorities said.

One person was rescued near the campsite by a zip-line across a raging river, according to footage released by fire officials. In another video, a helicopter is seen airlifting a person to safety.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered a swift assessment of the damage and the prompt designation of special disaster zones to increase state support.

The rainfall is likely to stop on Sunday and be followed by a heat wave, the government weather forecaster said on Sunday.

The heavy rainfall, which had earlier lashed southern parts of South Korea, moved north overnight, it said.