The mayor of a small Japanese city has become the first sitting mayor in the country to take maternity leave - a decision that has drawn some criticism at home and attracted international media attention.

Shoko Kawata, mayor of Yawata, a city of about 69,000 people in western Japan, said she had planned to have children when she became the country’s youngest female mayor in 2023, aged 33.

However, while 16 weeks of maternity leave are guaranteed for Yawata city employees, no such protocol existed for the mayoral position, she said, forcing her to create one.

"I was very surprised myself to learn that I am the first mayor to (take maternity leave). It made me realise that until now there simply haven't been many young women, or women in general, who have become mayors," Kawata told Reuters at Yawata City Hall on Friday.

One of her last public duties before going on maternity leave on Monday was on Friday when she took part in a street procession ahead of Yawata's Taiko festival.

But rather than riding on the top of the mikoshi, or portable Shinto shrine, as tradition dictates, the heavily pregnant Kawata walked behind it.

While Sanae Takaichi became Japan’s first female prime minister last year, the country's yawning gender gap is particularly prevalent in its male-dominated politics.

Japan ranked 118 out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum’s most recent gender gap report and was 125th in the political empowerment category.

Kawata said significant room for reform remains, especially if the ageing country is to try and improve one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

Japanese women are legally entitled to claim around 14 weeks of maternity leave and are typically paid about two-thirds of their wages and a birth bonus, though some government workers receive better terms.

"People talk about gender equality and work-style reform, but we need to build a society in which people, across all professions, including among those in leadership roles, do not hesitate to have children.

"Otherwise, I believe continual population decline resulting from falling birth rates, and the resulting economic deterioration are inevitable," she said.

Kawata said most local residents supported her and colleagues encouraged her to take the leave, but she was disappointed by some online criticism that came with the extensive media coverage of her leave.

Her baby is due in September.

"People who had never heard of me before only learned about me through reports focusing on the maternity leave. Some people criticised me online, suggesting that I wasn't doing my job and was just there to take maternity leave. That was disappointing.”

Most Yawata residents interviewed by Reuters said they supported Kawata's decision. But some, including local resident and homemaker Chie Fujita, took issue with the mayor receiving her full salary while on leave.

"I'm a woman, and I've given birth myself, so I believe that as a woman's right, she should be able to take time off when giving birth.

"However, regarding her salary, I don't really agree with her receiving 100 percent of it while she's on leave," Fujita said.