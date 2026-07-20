A proud mum of four, Jenitar Na'amoana didn't plan on having any more children.

When she fell pregnant it was a surprise - however the big shock was still to come.

In what is believed to be an Australian first, Ms Na'amoana, 34, has defied the odds and delivered four naturally conceived, identical girls.

The quadruplets emerged from a "one in 15 million" pregnancy, splitting into four from a single fertilised egg.

Ms Na'amoana quickly became a mother of eight after delivering her girls by C-section at just over 28 weeks at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital surrounded by a huge support team.

"This is unheard of ... we don't think it has ever happened in Australia," the hospital's Alexa Bendall said.

"There may have been a couple of cases elsewhere in the world and when I say a couple, literally two."

Ms Na'amoana was still breast feeding the youngest of her four children when she was told she had again fallen pregnant.

They got the surprise of their lives when told their "little miracle" would be a medical marvel.

"When they went along and found out they had four babies instead of one they were quite shocked," Dr Bendall said.

The pitter patter of tiny feet is about to get a lot louder in the Na'amoana household after the July 14 arrival of Emily, Harriet, Catherine and Alexa - the latter named after Dr Bendall.

The obstetrician has been caring for Ms Na'amoana since she first discovered the surprise news of her bundles of joy.

"They are very special. We are very excited to be able to care for this amazing little family, well big family now," Dr Bendall said.

"One is named after me which is such a beautiful tribute."

The pregnancy was considered very high risk but Ms Na'amoana had "taken everything in her stride from day one", Dr Bendall said.

"We have never seen a spontaneously conceived pregnancy of this type with quads, and she has somehow dodged every complication and risk for both herself and her babies to be here today, with four gorgeous newborn girls."

The girls are expected to spend an extended period in the hospital before being allowed home but their long-term outlook looks really good, Dr Bendall said.

The family have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help care for the girls with money going towards medical, travel and everyday living expenses as well as a van "with at least 10 or 12 seats".