Raab to stand down at next election: report

Dominic Raab was a close political ally of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Getty Images

Dominic Raab will reportedly stand down as an MP at Britain's next general election, weeks after he resigned from the government following an independent report found he had bullied officials.

He would step down citing concerns over the pressure the job had placed on his family, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday, quoting letters to the chairman of Raab's local Conservative Association.

Raab's office could not immediately be reached for comment outside of regular office hours in London.

“I have become increasingly concerned over the last few years about the pressure the job has placed on my young family,” Raab wrote in his letter to Peter Szanto, chairman of Esher and Walton Conservative Association, according to the report.

“I will continue to carry out all my responsibilities to my constituents, and provide every support in campaigning, so that we win here next year - which I am confident we can do under this Prime Minister’s leadership.”

Last month, Raab resigned as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's deputy after an independent report found that he had acted in a way that was "intimidating" and "persistently aggressive" with his colleagues, going beyond what was necessary or appropriate in delivering critical feedback.

The 49-year-old is also a former foreign minister.

He subsequently released his resignation letter arguing the findings of the report, apologising for causing any unintended stress or offence, but believed report "set a dangerous precedent" for effective government with a low threshold for what constituted bullying.

Raab is part of a generation of politicians who rose to power after the Brexit vote in 2016.