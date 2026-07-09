Taiwan, China brace as Typhoon moves nearer

A satellite image shows Super Typhoon Bavi over the Philippine Sea. Photo: Reuters

Typhoon Bavi churned southeast of Taiwan in the Pacific Ocean today, its winds easing overnight to just shy of 200kmh, as authorities urged residents to stock up on supplies and brace for what could be the most powerful typhoon since 2024.

Bavi, currently about 1000km at its widest point or roughly the width of France, is forecast to skirt northern Taiwan before making landfall in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening (local time), according to China's National Meteorological Centre.

Bavi is set to be the largest storm by size to hit Taiwan since 1987, Jason Chang, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration forecaster, told Reuters, adding that storms of this size have been "fairly rare in recent years".

China, the world's second-largest economy, along with neighbouring Japan and Taiwan, are increasingly exposed to destructive weather events that scientists link to climate change. This year is of particular concern because the expected emergence of El Nino could drive up temperatures and help fuel more frequent and intense typhoons.

If Bavi maintains its forecast intensity, it would be the most powerful typhoon, as hurricanes are known in the Asia-Pacific region, since Super Typhoon Kong-rey in 2024, according to AccuWeather, a commercial weather forecasting service.

"Some loss of wind intensity is anticipated starting Thursday, but Bavi will remain a dangerous storm as it impacts Taiwan and eastern China later Friday into Monday," according to Jason Nicholls, AccuWeather international forecasting expert.

SEEKING SHELTER FROM THE STORM

In Taiwan's northeastern port town Suao, hundreds of fishing boats packed the harbour seeking shelter from the coming storm, as residents queued for sandbags from the local authorities and farmers rushed to harvest rice while the weather held.

Chen Ming-hui, a 60-year-old captain of a three-tonne fishing vessel, said he hoped the typhoon would track further north and avoid a direct hit, recalling how previous storms had sunk boats and flooded the fishing town.

“Don’t be fooled by the nice and calm weather now. A storm like this could be the most terrifying,” Chen said, inspecting the ropes tightened on his boat.

Roughly 111km southwest of Suao, in Japan's Okinawa province, residents were warned by the country's meteorological agency to remain on high alert on Friday and Saturday for violent winds, landslides, flooding and storm surges.

China is still reeling from Typhoon Maysak, which wreaked havoc across the southwestern region of Guangxi and the remnants of which spawned at least two inland tornadoes in the country's central Hubei province.

Two zebra, four porcupines, dozens of different types of parrots, a couple of North American raccoons, eight pheasants and various other animals - more than 100 in all - escaped from Guigang Zoo during the flooding, according to reports in Chinese state media.

Three lions at the zoo died in the floodwaters brought by Typhoon Maysak, Global Times reported. One sika deer was rescued by local villagers, Wang Liyuan, the zoo's operator, was quoted as saying, while brown bears and wolves from the 'beast zone' were safe but in poor condition after nearly drowning.

BRACING FOR IMPACT

Japan Airlines JAPAC.UL said it had cancelled 48 domestic flights scheduled for Friday because of the typhoon, affecting an estimated 7610 passengers.

"We should pay much attention to Bavi as it has spent a long time intensifying over the open Pacific, extracting energy from warm ocean and accumulating large amounts of moisture," said Xiangbo Feng, research scientist in tropical cyclones at Imperial College London.

"When it would make landfall or get close to coastal regions, the damage could be catastrophic. A small change in Bavi's track could have a significant influence," Feng added.