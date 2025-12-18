Youngest and oldest Bondi victims buried today

Michael and Valentyna Britvan with a photo of daughter Matilda, who died after Sunday's shooting. She will be buried today. Photo: Reuters

Australians are preparing to farewell the youngest and oldest victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting as the surviving gunman faces life in prison.

Ten-year-old Matilda and Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman, 87, were among 15 people killed when two gunmen opened fire at Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney on Sunday night.

Funeral services will be held for both victims today.

The young girl has been remembered by her school for choreographing dances on the playground and bringing light to those around her.

Not far from where she was killed, her parents - originally from Ukraine - spoke at Bondi Pavilion of their heartbreaking loss.

"I couldn't imagine I would lose my daughter here," her mother Valentyna told a swelling crowd surrounded by a sea of floral tributes.

Her father Michael named her Matilda "because she was our firstborn in Australia".

"I thought that Matilda was the most Australian name that could ever exist," he said.

"So just remember - remember her name."

Meanwhile, the wife of the Ukrainian-born Holocaust survivor has remembered Mr Kleytman for his resilience and courage after he moved to shield her from gunfire in his last moments.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett vowed to support the Jewish community in its time of need as its members continue to bury their loved ones.

"It is hard not to be moved by the weight of grief that is hanging over Sydney," she said.

"We have seen photos of the beautiful and joyful faces now lost, and in them, we see our own loved ones, we see the innocent, and we see our fellow Australians."

Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, are accused of using long-arm guns to fire at a crowd of people on Sunday night.

Naveed, who was critically injured after being shot by police and spent days in a coma, was charged yesterday with 15 counts of murder - one for each of the victims - and one count of committing a terrorist act - both charges have a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

He did not appear or apply for bail during a brief court hearing and the case was adjourned until April next year.

His father, a licensed gun owner, died at the scene.

Naveed is also charged with 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder and single counts of discharging a firearm in public, causing a public display of a prohibited terrorist symbol and placing an explosive in or near a building with intent to cause harm.

Early indications pointed to a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State, New South Wales Police said.

Investigators were forensically examining "significant digital material" and further search warrants would be executed, the AFP commissioner said.

'No evidence' of military training in Philippines

The Philippines' National Security Adviser said there was no evidence indicating that the Akrams received any form of military training while in the Philippines.

In a statement on Wednesday, Eduardo Año said that a mere visit to the country does not substantiate allegations of terrorist training, and the duration of their stay would not have permitted any meaningful or structured training.

Año said the government was investigating the pair's travel from November 1 to 28 and coordinating with Australian authorities to determine the purpose of the visit, dismissing media reports portraying the southern Philippines as a hotspot for violent extremism as "outdated" and "misleading".

Immigration records reportedly show the pair travelled to Davao City in Mindanao, a ​region ​with a history of Islamist militancy, during a November trip.

17 people in hospital

Attending a memorial at the Chabad of Bondi synagogue alongside Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli last night, former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said the charges were the first step towards closure.

"Fifty-nine charges is the least, I hope," he told AAP as he entered the synagogue.

Other victims include a retired police officer and a father who ran at the gunmen, hurling a brick, while dozens of others were injured.

Seventeen people remain in hospital, including one in a critical condition.

Four others are critical but stable, including Constable Scott Dyson, who underwent surgery on Wednesday.

- additional reporting by Reuters