Bright visitor

I was just about to go out the back door and suddenly this bird landed on trees in back garden.

I made a quick dash into the house for my camera and got it just in time around 9.15am this morning before it took off again.

First time of a sighting the Eastern Rosella in my area Ekrsine Place near the St Clair golf club area.

My last sighting of any was down at the Dunedin Botanical Gardens last year.

- Ben Pearse

