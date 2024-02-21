Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Bright visitor

    I was just about to go out the back door and suddenly this bird landed on trees in back garden.

    I made a quick dash into the house for my camera and got it just in time around 9.15am this morning before it took off again.

    First time of a sighting the Eastern Rosella in my area Ekrsine Place near the St Clair golf club area.

    My last sighting of any was down at the Dunedin Botanical Gardens last year.

    - Ben Pearse
     