Successful fundraiser for Central Otago Resilience Trust

David Downs addressing guests at the CORT fundraiser.

On the eve of Matariki, over 100 people from around Central Otago gathered at The Gate in Cromwell for the inaugural fundraiser for the Central Otago Resilience Trust (CORT).

The trust's primary aim is to support individuals and families in our communities who are struggling as result of unforeseen medical misfortunes.

While publicly funded health care, ACC payments and other welfare assistance do much to help with costs resulting from such medical misfortunes, they take time to access and in the meantime this can leave people wondering how they will fund the bare necessities while they deal with significant and stressful medical concerns.

The Central Otago Resilience Trust has been established to help with the related costs such as travel and accommodation when people have to leave home to have treatment. CORT wants to quickly and efficiently verify the need and then provide assistance to those suffering financial hardship as a result of a medical condition, illness or disease in the Central Otago region. Regrettably at this time the Trust is not able to consider funding medical treatments.

At the event almost $30k was raised from the generosity of the sponsors, those who donated auction items, and those in attendance. It was a wonderful night of auctions, wine, food and guest speaker David Downs made a humorous, motivating and heart-warming presentation on his journey through difficulty. All of this was topped off by music and dancing.

Later this week the Trust will open for applications for assistance and these can be made by filling out the Application Form online at the website cortrust.co.nz or downloading it from the website and sending to:

Central Otago Resilience Trust

C/- Checketts McKay Law Limited

21brandon Street

Alexandra

The next fundraising event will be the Bike Enduro at Alexandra in October this year.