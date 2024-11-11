Building as best as they can

The first cladding sheets, made of asbestos cement, are fixed to the outside of a building for the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, at Logan Park, Dunedin - Otago Witness, 11.11.1924 Time works some great changes occasionally, and this fact becomes quite evident to anyone who pays periodical visits to Logan Park to view the progress being made with the erection of the Exhibition buildings. Though the weather has been somewhat broken of late, very little time has been lost by the workmen engaged on the buildings. In the earlier stages of the work the greater proportion of the men employed consisted of labourers, but when the erection of the buildings was commenced in earnest the number of carpenters increased, and at present about half of the 180 men employed by the contractors (Messrs Fletcher and Love) are skilled tradesmen.The necessary supplies of timber have come to hand in a satisfactory manner, and probably somewhere about 4,000,000 feet have been delivered at the Exhibition site. A considerable quantity of glass has already been delivered, and a further consignment of 183 cases is on board the Mahana, which is due at this port to-morrow. This vessel is also bringing a four-sider planing and moulding machine, similar to one which is already installed on the works. One of these machines will be used specially for turning out flooring boards, about 1,000,000ft of which will be required. The framework of five buildings has been erected, and that on No 6 was started yesterday. This will be completed in about four days. The work of roofing the No 2 building is being hurried on so that the machinery can be properly housed. The walls of No 1 building, which are to consist of asbestos, except where glass is used for lighting purposes, is well on towards completion.

Light for guests

The spare bedroom is a room on which the proud housewife can exercise much ingenuity and thought. A happy guest room makes a happy guest and solves half the difficulties of entertaining. Almost the next essential to the bed is the bedside table. On it should be placed a small tin of biscuits and, most important, a candle and matches. Nothing is more confusing to the stranger than to have to turn out the light on one side of the room, and then to grope about for the bed. Even if you are lucky enough to have an electric light switch by the bed anyone who wants a light suddenly in the night may have difficulty in finding it.

Yachting spectacle

Judging by the large number of people who gathered on both shores of the upper harbour on Saturday afternoon for the purpose of viewing the fourth trial race between the 14-footers, boating is claiming more attention from the public. The interest in a large measure is due to the fact that Otago’s representative in the forthcoming Sanders Cup contests to be sailed at Auckland will be selected at the conclusion. On Saturday the road from Black Jack’s Point to Ravensbourne and also the lower Peninsula road for a certain distance were studded with motor cars filled with enthusiasts who watched the movements of the boats with keen interest throughout the race.

Pony collides with cable car

Passengers on the 5pm up Kaikorai car on Saturday were closely concerned in a sensational incident that occurred at the intersection of Stuart street and York place. Gripmen, from past experience, have been taught to be cautious at this danger zone, and the promptitude of Gripman Morris in pulling up his car on the occasion referred to probably averted a serious accident. A riderless runaway piebald pony came at an alarming pace down Stuart street, and in endeavouring to cross in front of the car fell, striking the front of the car with such force that the animal’s death resulted almost instantaneously. Fortunately the accident was attended without any injuries to the 50 passengers the car was carrying, and this is doubtless due to the fact that

the tram was promptly pulled up. The pony, which was owned by Mr V. Jacobs, was a young and valuable one.

— ODT, 11.11.1924 (compiled by Peter Dowden)