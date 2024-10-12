Dental plaque

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
City building boom
No one could be about Dunedin at the present time and fail to notice the large number of extensive improvements that are being made or have just been made to buildings in the business section of the city. Any record of local building activities at the present time must of course begin with reference to the Exhibition. Next in importance and not far behind the Exhibition in contract price comes the new Medical School in King street, opposite the Hospital. Further north along King street progress is being made with the new Dental School. The final touches are now being put to the frontage of Mr Arthur Barnett’s drapery establishment in George street. A new double-storey building has been erected covering the full frontage and extending back to a depth of 45 feet. At the beginning of the year extensive remodelling of the premises in Princes street by the DIC was completed. The interior of this large building was improved and modernised in many ways. The familiar appearance of the Grand Hotel corner is being rapidly and substantially improved at the present time. At the Technical College the new G.M. Thomson wing, costing about £7000, has just been completed. It provides additional science accommodation, and makes new provision for girl students of domestic science. Fronting on Harbour terrace, Riego street and Forth street, Messrs W. Gregg and Co, coffee merchants, are having new factory, stores, and offices erected at a cost in the vicinity of £12,000. The Bell Tea Company’s big new building at the corner of Hope street and Carroll street was commenced in November of last year, and the company entered into possession a few weeks ago. It is a square four-storeyed brick building of strong and solid appearance, and on the top of it there is a most attractive dining room for the girl employees, making practically a fifth storey. — ODT, 13.10.1924
Comiled by Peter Dowden