Dental plaque

Governor-general Lord Jellicoe lays a foundation stone for the new University of Otago dental school as Scouts form a guard of honour in Great King St, often nicknamed "King St". — Otago Witness, 14.10.1924

City building boom

Lord Jellicoe’s first official act on this his farewell visit to Dunedin in his capacity of Governor-General was performed on Saturday morning, when he laid the foundation stone of the new Dental School in King street. Viscount Jellicoe, attired in the uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet, proceeded to inspect the Boy Scouts, who formed a guard of honour, at the conclusion of which he thanked them briefly for turning out, and complimented them on their smart appearance. The students, principally medical and dental, were present in strong force, and enlivened the proceedings with interjections which provoked hearty laughter and kept everyone in good humour. Professor Jack placed a casket under the place set apart for the foundation stone. The casket, Dr Jack explained, contained among other things, a copy of the ‘History of the University’, an Otago University Calendar for 1924, a record of the work done by the Dental School, a syllabus of the Dental School course, the signatures of present day professors and students, a coin of the realm and copies of the current issues of the Otago Daily Times and Evening Star. His Excellency then stepped forward and was presented with a beautiful gold trowel by the architect (Mr E. Anscombe). He proceeded to lay the foundation stone which he subsequently declared to be "well and truly laid."

No one could be about Dunedin at the present time and fail to notice the large number of extensive improvements that are being made or have just been made to buildings in the business section of the city. Any record of local building activities at the present time must of course begin with reference to the Exhibition. Next in importance and not far behind the Exhibition in contract price comes the new Medical School in King street, opposite the Hospital. Further north along King street progress is being made with the new Dental School. The final touches are now being put to the frontage of Mr Arthur Barnett’s drapery establishment in George street. A new double-storey building has been erected covering the full frontage and extending back to a depth of 45 feet. At the beginning of the year extensive remodelling of the premises in Princes street by the DIC was completed. The interior of this large building was improved and modernised in many ways. The familiar appearance of the Grand Hotel corner is being rapidly and substantially improved at the present time. At the Technical College the new G.M. Thomson wing, costing about £7000, has just been completed. It provides additional science accommodation, and makes new provision for girl students of domestic science. Fronting on Harbour terrace, Riego street and Forth street, Messrs W. Gregg and Co, coffee merchants, are having new factory, stores, and offices erected at a cost in the vicinity of £12,000. The Bell Tea Company’s big new building at the corner of Hope street and Carroll street was commenced in November of last year, and the company entered into possession a few weeks ago. It is a square four-storeyed brick building of strong and solid appearance, and on the top of it there is a most attractive dining room for the girl employees, making practically a fifth storey. — ODT, 13.10.1924

