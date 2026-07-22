Fertile field for Massey

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“After very full and careful consideration following an inspection of a number of properties submitted the government has decided to acquire the Batchelor property as a site for the college.’’
Second chance for bride
The adjourned case, in which a young woman was charged with the theft of a suitcase containing a camera, an apron, a hat, and a hair-clasp, of the total value of £5 5s 4d, again came before the court. — Chief Detective Lewis said that the statement made by the accused when she was previously before the court had been proved correct. She had taken a suitcase from the railway station, and had carried it to the Gardens. She had removed the camera and the apron, and left the other articles there. All the articles had been recovered with the exception of the hair-clasp and the apron, of the value of somewhere about 8 shillings. There was nothing previously known against the accused. She had been married about a month ago, unknown to her parents. — The Magistrate said that Ensign Coombs had submitted a report. In view of that report he would give the accused a chance. She would be admitted to probation for a term of 12 months, and would be required to make restitution of the sum of 7s 11d. Seeing that the accused was making a start in married life he would make an order suppressing the publication of her name.
Most repay aid: committee
At the meeting of the Unemployment Committee yesterday morning it was remarked that the majority of the unemployed men who had received relief made every effort to repay the committee immediately they were placed in employment. Isolated cases were mentioned, however, in which the recipients of tickets for board and lodging were simply “sponging” on the fund.
As soon as they got a little money it was spent on their own creature comforts — they simply relied on the Relief Committee to keep them.
— ODT, 22.7.1926