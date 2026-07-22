Fertile field for Massey

Land purchased from the Batchelor Estate for a new agricultural college outside Palmerston North — which became Massey University. A view across paddocks towards the Manawatu River and Fitzherbert bridge (right). Photo: Otago Witness, issue 3778, August 10, 1926, page 40.

Wellington, July 21: The new Agricultural College is to be established at Palmerston North. The Minister of Agriculture made a lengthy statement on the subject in the House of Representatives this afternoon. The Minister states that careful consideration has been given by the government to the recommendations which involve not only the selection of a suitable site for the proposed college, but the whole question of research in our primary industries, and the co-ordination of this research between the new college and the Agricultural Department, together with the already existing institutions, such as Lincoln College, the Cawthron Institute, etc.

The Minister went on to say: “Agricultural training of a university standard to enable students to obtain university degrees in agriculture will be made a special feature of the organisation of the new college. The country cannot be expected to absorb a large number of agricultural graduates, but it is highly necessary that facilities should be available for degree students training up to a high standard. Thus training will be provided for young men fitting them to become leaders in agricultural enterprises, teachers and instructors in agriculture both for work among the farming community and in our schools, and, what is highly important, it will also provide a training for research workers whose activities will be directed at enabling us to reap the fullest advantage from our natural resources.

“After very full and careful consideration following an inspection of a number of properties submitted the government has decided to acquire the Batchelor property as a site for the college.’’

Second chance for bride

The adjourned case, in which a young woman was charged with the theft of a suitcase containing a camera, an apron, a hat, and a hair-clasp, of the total value of £5 5s 4d, again came before the court. — Chief Detective Lewis said that the statement made by the accused when she was previously before the court had been proved correct. She had taken a suitcase from the railway station, and had carried it to the Gardens. She had removed the camera and the apron, and left the other articles there. All the articles had been recovered with the exception of the hair-clasp and the apron, of the value of somewhere about 8 shillings. There was nothing previously known against the accused. She had been married about a month ago, unknown to her parents. — The Magistrate said that Ensign Coombs had submitted a report. In view of that report he would give the accused a chance. She would be admitted to probation for a term of 12 months, and would be required to make restitution of the sum of 7s 11d. Seeing that the accused was making a start in married life he would make an order suppressing the publication of her name.

Most repay aid: committee

At the meeting of the Unemployment Committee yesterday morning it was remarked that the majority of the unemployed men who had received relief made every effort to repay the committee immediately they were placed in employment. Isolated cases were mentioned, however, in which the recipients of tickets for board and lodging were simply “sponging” on the fund.

As soon as they got a little money it was spent on their own creature comforts — they simply relied on the Relief Committee to keep them.

— ODT, 22.7.1926