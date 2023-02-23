Methodist conference opens

Delegates to the General Methodist Conference in Dunedin, February 1923. — Otago Witness, 6.3.1923

At the opening of the eleventh annual conference of the Methodist Church of New Zealand in Trinity Church, the inaugural address from the presidential chair was delivered by the Rev B.F. Rothwell, of Masterton.

The address was heard with keen interest. He asked: "Where shall we find a greater stimulus to the evangelism that made the Church of the past than by recalling the lives of these men?

"We get to the core of things when we cultivate a sympathetic familiarity with Wesley’s life and work. I don’t think we need be ashamed to speak of ‘Wesleyanism’. We have many brands of Methodism. Their multiplicity is our shame and weakness, but John Wesley belongs to them all.

"At least we can hear the call of the New Century to make a new move forward in the interests of the Maori ... When we came to this land which they had explored and circumvented, we came with the Gospel, we came with peaceful intent, but, alas! our powder cart and whisky barrel followed hard in the wake of the messenger of peace and light.

"If the promise of early days had been fulfilled, New Zealand might have been one of the brightest gems, set in a silver sea. But it was no more fulfilled than were the promises of the Treaty of Waitangi. I don’t want to say all I think here, but I do say that our second century finds us with arrears of duty to the Maori.

"Opportunity is on every side of us. Doors once barred in sullen hate now stand invitingly open. Shall we not resolve to commemorate the fathers by repeating the triumphs of 100 years ago? I confess it is my ambition to make this year one of spiritual advance among the Maoris."



Cuts proposed for sentences

To the editor: Sir, Our Supreme Court of Justice has closed its sitting and passed judgement on the prisoners. Just in this way for hundreds of years in all countries has justice been administered. The futility of it is painful. It is now recognised that the character of a person or a people is due to heredity, and that education and environment have much less to do with it.

This being so, does it not follow that if we wish to eliminate our criminal and degenerate classes, we should deal with their heredity? In other words, we should prevent them from propagating a hurtful progeny.

This can be easily done to both sexes without mutilation or pain or interference with sexual instincts.

In a newspaper I cannot enter more particularly into what is necessary to be done. But there is no doubt that it is the only way to deal with these classes.

The country which first adopts the method will in two generations be the hub of the world. May it be New Zealand!

If Mr Massey will confer with Sir Robert Stout and his two able medical sons, he will learn how easily and how safely this can be done, and I hope he will adopt it.

Every criminal three times convicted should be sterilized. Even, however, if convicted only once or twice, this should be done if the judge considers it advisable. — I am, etc, William M. Stenhouse MD, St Clair.

— ODT, 23.2.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)