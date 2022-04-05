New bacteriology prof appointed

— Otago Witness, 18.4.1922.

Charles Ernest Hercus DSO OBE MD ChB BDS DPH, who has now been appointed to the vacant chair, is at present the acting professor of bacteriology at Otago University and is the Government bacteriologist to the Otago and Southland health districts. He is 33 years of age and unmarried.

In 1909 he entered the dental school of Otago University, and graduated bachelor of dental surgery in 1911. In 1911 he entered the medical school of Otago University, and graduated MB ChB, in January, 1914.

Dr Hercus’s war period record commences with his enlistment in August, 1914. He left for Egypt with the Main Body, attached as medical officer to the New Zealand Mounted Rifles.

During this period he had an extensive laboratory experience in such diseases as cerebro-spinal fever, dysentery, venereal disease, and other conditions prevalent in Egypt. During the Gallipoli campaign he acted as brigade sanitary officer to the New Zealand Mounted Rifles, an appointment which involved administrative control over field sanitation under difficult and primitive conditions.

In August, 1919, Dr Hercus proceeded to Great Britain and attended a three months’ post-graduate course in Edinburgh and Glasgow Universities, paying particular attention to the more recent developments in public health. He returned to Christchurch in January 1920, and was appointed assistant medical officer of health to the Canterbury district.

Since the commencement of this year he has been appointed government bacteriologist to the Otago and Southland health districts, the position formerly held by the late Professor Champtaloup.

In May, 1921, when diphtheria was epidemic in Dunedin schools, Dr Hercus investigated the susceptibility of the school children of Ravensbourne to the disease by means of the Schick reaction and immunised the susceptible children. The extent and time of development of the resulting immunity he has been estimating at three-monthly intervals.

New paving dug up again

In the course of the past few months the City Corporation has made a wonderful improvement in the roadway in the vicinity of the railway station, Lower High street. Cumberland street, and Lower Rattray street. Whereas formerly these places were a quagmire in wet weather, with the road men almost constantly employed in scraping up and carting away the slush, the roads now present a hard, dry surface, impervious to the inroads of wet weather. For this improvement the citizens, in the belief that a permanent job has been completed, are thankful. A correspondent is exercised, however, over the fact that in Cumberland street, close to the N.Z. Hardware Co’s buildings, two workmen were yesterday to be seen with sledge hammer and chisel doing their best to cut a channel in the roadway which had been laid down only a few weeks previously, and a difficult task they found it. This proceeding excited very strong comment on the part of passers-by, who did not hesitate to declare that it was a wanton waste of public money to put down an expensive road one day and cut it up a few days afterwards. The explanation is, however, that it was necessary to break through the asphalt in order to effect repairs to the water service beneath.

Health campaigner inspires

In pursuance of the vigorous educational campaign which Dr Truby King as Director of Child Welfare is conducting here just now, two meetings were held in the Burns Hall yesterday. In the afternoon Miss Paterson, who was associated with Dr King in his work in the Old Land and who is assisting him here, addressed a gathering of mothers on the care and feeding of babies. She drew attention to the fact that of every 1000 children taken to the doctor 900 were suffering from digestive troubles, and went on to stress by various facts and figures the supreme importance of correct feeding. In the evening Dr King delivered his illustrated address to an audience that filled the hall both upstairs and down.

Numerous excellent slides added to the interest and vividness of the lecture. Dr King’s tireless enthusiasm and his wide and profound knowledge of the subject make him a most interesting lecturer. His enthusiasm is infectious and most inspiring.

— ODT, 5.4.1922.