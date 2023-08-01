NZ digs in at Wembley

Lady Allen, wife of New Zealand high commissioner Sir James Allen, turns the first sod for a New Zealand pavillion at the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley, London. — Otago Witness, 18.9.1923

LONDON, July 30: Lady Allen turned the first sod of the New Zealand pavilion at Wembley Park.

Those present included Sir James Allen, Sir James Mills, Dr Collins MLC and Lady Cook.

Sir James Allen stated that New Zealand never hesitated for a moment in joining the exhibition.

He said he had received instructions that day to increase the expenditure and to provide for a kinema display of New Zealand pictures.

The contractors for the pavilion presented Lady Allen with a rose bowl.



Gas explosion inquiry sought

Our Queenstown correspondent informs us that, at a meeting of persons whose properties suffered damage through the explosion of the municipal gas plant on June 22 it was decided to request the Minister of Justice to order a magisterial inquiry in order to ascertain the cause, if possible. The Queenstown Borough Council having failed to hold any inquiry, the Minister is being asked to empower a magistrate to call witnesses and take evidence, verbal and documentary, regarding the condition of the gas plant.



Ban on female JPs decried

A meeting of the National Council of Women passed a series of resolutions strongly protesting against the action of the Legislative Council in rejecting the Women Justices of the Peace Bill. Attention was drawn to the fact that this is not the first time that the Council has denied women equal rights of citizenship, and the Government is called on to put the Legislative Council Election Act into immediate operation. It was also decided to ask the Legislative Council to meet the National Council of Women and hear its views.



Fatal shotgun incident

A distressing fatality occurred last night, when Evelyn Florence Taylor, aged 13 years, who resided with her parents at Macandrew's Bay, was accidentally shot by her younger brother, aged 11 years. It appears that while the children were playing in a wood-shed the boy picked up a double-barrelled shotgun and playfully pointed it at his sister. The gun exploded, and the charge entered her shoulder blade. The child was a daughter of Mr Alfred Taylor, a gardener. An inquest will be held at the hospital this morning.



Soapbox under bylaw threat

The fiery denunciations of present-day economic conditions and of the so-called capitalist classes hurled from the steps of Cargill’s Monument and other public places may probably be taken at their true face value, which is really very little.

The sentiments expressed by these speakers have apparently offended the ears of passers-by, and the result is that there is a probability that the City Council will introduce a by-law to prevent such speakers having the use of public stands from which to air their views.

It is claimed that the council has the power to make and enforce such a by-law, and it is understood that if it is brought into effect it will be as a result of the ill-introduced views of one Dunedin irreconcilable who is prepared to speak in season and out of season on practically every conceivable subject under the sun, with particular condemnatory emphasis on the criminality of the alleged capitalist classes.

Whether it is worthwhile taking notice of this particular speaker is a matter of opinion.

— ODT, 1.8.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)