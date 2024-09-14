Visitors defeat Otago

Warwick (Wellington) and Pennycook (Otago) contest the ball in a Wellington v Otago rugby match at Carisbrook, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 23.9.1924

Visitors defeat Devon

While not begrudging the Wellington team its victory, it will probably be agreed that it had a shade the better of the luck on Saturday in the match against Otago. Maybe, however, it is hardly fair to call it luck. A better description would be to say that the Blacks were quicker to take advantage of mistakes than the Blues, and there were plenty of mistakes by both sides. The result was most disappointing to the supporters of the Blues. Half-way through the second half they seemed to have the game well won. Then a Blue man foolishly got off-side near the goal posts, and the Blacks drew level (14-14), and in the last few minutes an Otago attack was changed into an attack by the Blacks, and Swain was rewarded for hard following up by scoring an easy try. Wellington 19 points. Otago 14 points. The game was capably controlled by Mr G. McKenzie. About £400 was taken at the gates, representing some 7500 spectators.

London, September 13: The All Blacks, in the opening match of their tour, defeated Devon by 11 points to 0. The All Blacks opened their tour to-day with a match against Devon on the Rectory Ground at Devonport. The New Zealanders had a tremendous reception from the crowd, numbering 16,000, which packed the ground to its utmost capacity. The turf was also in excellent order, and all the conditions were favourable to a first-class game, Devon won the toss. The All Blacks immediately opened up an attack, but the form displayed on both sides was very ragged. This was to some extent the result of over-keenness by the players, which led them into mistakes. The Devon men made a surprisingly fine stand, and, to the general surprise, held their adversaries in the scrimmages. They really made tremendous efforts against such redoubtable opponents, but in actual truth there was little finesse or method on either side.

St Kilda gets bigger pipe

The Borough of St Kilda, which receives its water supply from the Dunedin City Corporation reservoirs, has for some time past had to put up with a restricted service in some parts. This was attributed to the main which taps the Main South road pipe at Ferguson street, going through the centre of the borough, not being large enough. A nine-inch main has now replaced the six-inch pipe which was laid in 1910. The new pipe runs along Burns, Bradshaw and Kirkcaldy streets, across Bay View road, thence along Moreau street, as far as De Carle street. There it connects with Richardson street, which is the principal feeder for the southwestern part of the borough towards St Clair. There are altogether four branch pipes leading off this main.

Hoteliers retire

Evidence of the kindly feeling existing between the proprietors of the Provincial Hotel and the staff of employees was provided on Saturday evening when, on the occasion of their retiring into private life, Mr and Mrs M. Coughlan were presented with a silver tea service, suitably inscribed. In making the presentation, Mr D. Sheehy referred to the kindly and considerate manner in which their employees had at all times been treated by Mr and Mrs Coughlan and their family. — ODT, 15.9.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden