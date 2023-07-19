Wakatipu statesman dies

Sir William Fraser, former minister of public works, who died on July 16, 1923. — Otago Witness, 24.7.1923

Queenstown, July 18: The Lake County Council this morning passed a resolution of sympathy with the daughter of the late Hon Sir William Fraser, who so worthily represented the Wakatipu electorate in Parliament for 26 years.Many monuments to his memory existed in this district in the shape of fine bridges, which were due largely to his able advocacy of the country’s need of them. Not only would Sir William be gratefully remembered in Wakatipu for all he had done for it, but his memory would be revered for his splendid services to the dominion, for his love of the land of his adoption, and for his intense love of Empire. The council also adjourned till noon as a tribute of respect for his memory.Wellington: Members of the Ministry, the Legislative Council, the House of Representatives, Government House, the Supreme Court Bench, the Public Service and many public bodies, as well as a great number of personal friends, attended the funeral of Sir William Fraser this morning. An impressive service was held at the Pro-Cathedral, conducted by the Bishop, assisted by Archdeacon Johnson. The body was interred at Karori.The Prime Minister received a telegram from the Prince of Wales expressing sympathy.It will be remembered that Sir William Fraser was Minister in charge of the arrangements on the occasion of the visit of the Prince of Wales, who, on the eve of his departure, created him a Knight Commander of the Victorian Order.



No shame in loss to Māori team

The Otago team were set a hard task on Saturday when they met the Maoris, and if the Maoris played against New South Wales like they did against Otago, then all I can say is that the Welshmen must have a pretty solid combination. The Welshmen, it will be remembered, won all three tests.

Taking Saturday’s play right through, no-one can deny that the better team won. And the Maoris certainly should have won. I have no desire to make any excuses for the Otago team, but on the one hand we had players who have been on tour and have a great deal of combination; on the other hand, the Otago side was playing together for the first time. — by ‘Full Back’



E equals MC squared?

The hint which has been often given of late that it may be possible some day to utilise the vast store of energy locked up in the internal constitution of the atom of matter has aroused a good deal of interest, for at present no one knows how to get at anything beyond the small amount which some atoms themselves dispense in a leisurely manner (writes Sir Oliver Lodge).

Nevertheless, the energy is there, and if we ever became able to build atoms up we might be able to get at a small fraction of it. But however small the fraction, even if it were only one part of a million, the amount thus accessible would be extraordinarily great. We have only recently been taught by Sir Ernest Rutherford how to knock an atom to pieces.

A few years ago that seemed impossible, though it was known that atoms sometimes fired off spontaneously. But knocking an atom to pieces can hardly be said to liberate its energy. A certain amount of energy is required to do it. We have to look rather to the inverse process — the building up of a complex atom from a simpler one in order to obtain a supply of energy, and that building up no one has yet learnt how to do.

Matter is an energetic arrangement in the ether of space; there is a large amount of intrinsic ethereal energy in its constitution — indeed, it is composed of nothing else.

Consequently we may expect that in some way or other, energy of ether, on the one hand, and ordinary matter on the other, are interchangeable, and that if we could pack hydrogen atoms closely together, let us say four of them, so as to make an atom of helium, every one of them would have lost seven parts in a thousand of its mass or inertia, and that a corresponding amount of energy would be liberated.

